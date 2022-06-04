10 best dream houses to build in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft’s crafting mechanics are one of the most detailed and methodical facets in probably all of gaming. Players can build almost anything they want, as they are provided with a near-infinite world full of different blocks. One of the most common building projects players undertake is houses.

Every player has a dream build at the back of their mind that they want to replicate in the game. While many players might dream of a castle or a structure like a ferris wheel or railway station, others wish to build their dream house. Here is a look at the best dream houses in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft: 10 designs to consider while planning a dream house build

10) Pontya and Barbie house

This house build caters to the childhood dreams of every Pokemon and Barbie fan, with different hues of pink and purple bringing both franchises together in a blissful amalgamation of color. The build features popular Pokemon character Pontya, a creature with flaming hair and an appearance suspiciously similar to a pony, while the house looks like a dollhouse from the world of Barbie.

9) Bedrock house

This simple but fascinating design is a dream build for many players who like their builds to be clean, aesthetic, and symmetrical. The house has a roof made of prismarine blocks, which look bright and vibrant, while the rest of the house is made of different types of wood blocks, like logs, spruce logs, and birch planks.

8) Small red cottage

This unique build focuses on a small cottage with white walls and a red-colored roof. A simple yet beautiful build, it seems to draw inspiration from a red mushroom (evident in its structure), an item that can be found in the game. A chimney can be seen with smoke rising up from it, and a small entrance with potted mushrooms is used for decoration.

7) Cozy forest cottage

This aesthetic build is composed of a small compound with a vibrant and colorful cottage at its center. What makes the cottage so colorful is the selection of blocks that are used to decorate and construct it.

While the framework is mostly wood, one can see leaf blocks, wool, hay, terracotta, and other colorful blocks as well. The build includes a small bridge with flags and some fencing.

6) Dream Mansion

The dream mansion build seems to be Halloween-themed due to its extensive use of Jack O’Lanterns. The mansion has a ton of rooms with windows, giving it an open and refreshing look. A small courtyard can be seen made of smooth stone blocks, along with a scarecrow, tons of plants, and banners. Leaf blocks and lanterns have been used to further beautify the house.

5) “Dream” House

This dream house build is literally based on the in-game avatar of Clay “Dream,” a content creator who has made a name for himself for being one of the most prolific and skilled Minecraft players on the internet.

The house is made using tons of green and white concrete blocks, carpets, and wool blocks. A large storage system can be seen inside, along with barrels, lanterns, wooden planks, quartz structures, plants, and more.

4) Modern House

This modern house build seems to focus on looking as aesthetic as possible. With a theme that is primarily composed of white and grey colored blocks like concrete, smooth stone, stone bricks, smooth stone slabs, stone slabs, and more. The living quarters make some use of wooden planks and logs.

3) Minecraft Mansion

One of the most beautiful builds on the list, this mansion is made using variants of wood blocks, like wooden planks and logs. The framework is made using stone bricks. The design is quite symmetric, with two rooms being visible on the first section and one room serving as the attic. A small farm can be seen below the house, as seen in many survival builds.

2) Climber’s House

This unique build shows a house that has a wall on one side, made for the purpose of climbing. Many footholds can be seen on the surface of the wall, with bells at the top of each path of the foothold.

The footholds are made using buttons, and each bell denotes the completion of a different climbing path. Surprisingly, the doors to the interior of the house are placed on the ground, and not at the top of the building.

1) UltraModern Dream house

Modern houses in Minecraft are a build idea that many Minecrafters seem to be geared towards. While they are becoming increasingly common nowadays, this build by redditor u/bubbubbubinthetub is quite unique, in that the build they have worked on is on (and is barely contained by) an island.

The build itself is a large modern house with an abstract design with pillars and walls going everywhere. Interestingly, the player has made the bottom pillars of the house go into the water, which gives a natural look to the build.

