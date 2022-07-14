10 best Minecraft 1.19 mods you may not have seen

Minecraft is a game with virtually unlimited mod options. It can be tricky for players to find the right ones to suit their playstyle.

With so many mods releasing like clockwork, it's impossible for players to keep track of them all. Countless mods have already dropped for version 1.19, but many have flown under the radar for the most part.

Players are likely aware of the top Minecraft 1.19 mods based on their popularity, but there are many more that they may have missed entirely.

Below, players can find some awesome mods that might have escaped many players' notice in version 1.19.

Wizorgos, Java+ and 8 other great Minecraft 1.19 mods that players may not be aware of

1) The Wildest Update

The WildEST Update's logo (Image via Naox_95/CurseForge)

Minecraft's 1.19 update brought plenty of new features to the game, but not everything promised made its way into The Wild Update.

This mod by Naox_95 addressed this issue by introducing several content inclusions that were cut from version 1.19's official build. Things like fireflies and enhanced birch forest biomes were reintroduced. The developer also added plenty of new structures and biomes to augment the improvements even further, making this a jam-packed version 1.19 mod to enjoy.

2) Java+

Java+ introduces a few quality of life changes for Java Edition 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

A Minecraft mod that is only a few days old, Java+ is a small and lightweight mod that brings a few quality changes. It improves the overall visuals without the use of texture packs or shaders while also increasing potential frames per second.

There are also a host of improvements that make player-to-player interaction much more enjoyable without breaking away from the vanilla game. This mod's features won't be massive by any stretch of imagination, but the performance improvements speak for themselves.

3) Random Item Island

The mod's new Eden Ring dimension (Image via ZimonIsHim/CurseForge)

A mod created for Minecraft's Skyblock gamemode, Random Item Island combines random item and block appearances with a heaping helping of custom content.

Players can also use this mod to enjoy a few reworked video and audio improvements. One of the most notable aspects of this mod is the Eden Ring portal, which transfers players to a new dimension of floating land high in the sky.

This may not be the most comprehensive Skyblock mod, but it's a great time all the same.

4) Realms++

Minecraft Realms can be improved significantly by using Realms++ (Image via Mojang)

Introduced as an alternative to server-hosting, Minecraft Realms effectively allows players to rent servers directly through Mojang and its partners. However, modding this is a tricky endeavor.

The Realms++ modpack does particularly well at improving the overall Realms experience. Using a collection of some of the most popular mods, players can activate this pack and make their time in Realms much more rewarding.

Mods in the pack include Appleskin for hunger information, JourneyMap for real-time map information, and Just Enough Items for recipe searching on-demand.

5) Wizorgos

Wizorgos is a brand new magic mod to enjoy (Image via Mojang)

Countless Minecraft mods introduce magic to the popular sandbox game. Wizorgos is a new mod that does the same, though it's still in its early stages.

The mod emulates the magic and progression system of the MMORPG Wizard101, and players who have experienced the game first-hand should feel quite at home with the gameplay additions.

It doesn't recreate the entirety of Wizard101, but it adds enough to be quite fun and offers hours of investment for players.

6) The Flow Pack

New advancements are only the beginning with this mod (Image via MaxStuff/Youtube)

The Flow Pack is a brand new mod that brings plenty of new content along with it. There's no particular theme to the inclusions, and it features many different additions to enjoy and progress through.

On top of new advancements, players can craft firearms and witness new mobs such as village guards. Players can create new weapons and tools to battle world bosses. It should be quite challenging to defeat them all, though daring players will still pull it off.

7) Yaboiz MC+

Adorn, one mod included in this modpack (Image via JuiceBus/CurseForge)

A modpack centered on immersion, Yaboiz MC+ combines several mods to improve the overall experience of gameplay.

Mods like Adorn allow players to better decorate their homes, while The Bumble Zone adds an entirely new dimension centered around bees and honey. Players have a little extra time to immerse themselves in their game world without sacrificing performance in the slightest.

It isn't a complete overhaul modpack, but Yaboiz MC+ is a flexible and enjoyable set of mods for casual gameplay.

8) Your Kingdom

Become a monarch with the Your Kingdom mod (Image via Mojang)

Your Kingdom is a vanilla-styled Minecraft modpack that allows players to experience the climb of becoming a conqueror. Players can overtake villages, dungeons and other structures. They can then slowly but surely build an empire by increasing their territory.

New items and dungeons ensure players aren't too comfortable on their road to becoming king or queen. The End has also been reworked to bring a new method to complete Survival Mode. Be sure to build a mighty keep while you take territory; you may need it.

9) Not Enough FPS

A player checks their FPS on the Hypixel server (Image via Hypixel.net)

There are countless mods in Minecraft aimed at improving a player's FPS, and Not Enough FPS is one of the newest additions. It optimizes the way that a player's CPU and GPU handle the processing load of Minecraft's terrain generation and visuals to optimize framerate.

Players who have high refresh monitors have been able to report large framerate increases, with the developer of the mod stating that they've observed FPS as high as 1300-1600fps in some cases. Results may vary depending on hardware, but Not Enough FPS may be worth a try.

10) Creeps and Creeks

Undead mobs get a facelift with this mod (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

A challenging Minecraft mod with a spooky aesthetic, Creeps and Creeks revamps undead mobs and makes them more dangerous.

More undead and hostile mobs are added to the game with improved AI to better hunt down the player and other targets. However, players gain access to new items and techniques to address this challenge, including new farmable crops and the ability to tame additional mobs for protection.

Creeps and Creeks will be an uphill battle, but Minecraft players should be up to the challenge with the mod's player-friendly additions.

