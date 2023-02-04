10 best Minecraft Bedwars servers in 2023

Bedwars is an intense Minecraft game mode played in multiplayer PvP, and it isn't difficult to see why it is so popular. Players come together in teams with defined bases, complete with beds. The objective is to wipe out the enemy team's beds and prevent them from respawning on the map.

Over the years, Bedwars has evolved along with Minecraft, with many players putting a unique spin on the game type or creating entire servers to facilitate its gameplay. In fact, the number of Bedwars servers has ballooned over the game's tenure, becoming one of the most popular server types in the community.

If Minecraft players are hunting for a great Bedwars server to join in 2023, there are plenty of options to consider.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

HiveMC and other great Minecraft Bedwars servers to enjoy as of February 2023

1) Bedwars Practice

Bedwars Practice offers exactly what its title implies (Image via @BedwarsPractice/Twitter)

While Bedwars might be a fun and fairly straightforward game type to learn in Minecraft, it can be tough to master.

Fortunately, the Bedwars Practice server allows fans to play the popular game mode and work on their skills without worrying about rankings or toxic players. No pay-to-win options exist on the server, so players don't have to worry about opponents using microtransactions to get ahead.

This server won't placate Minecraft players who want ranked competitive play, but it's a great place to learn Bedwars.

2) BlocksMC

A cracked Minecraft server that players don't require a Mojang/Microsoft account to access, BlocksMC offers the same great Bedwars gameplay that can be found on other servers. However, it also possesses a one-on-one variant of Bedwars that's perfect for dueling with other players.

BlocksMC has a large server hub for player meetups and even a Teamspeak server dedicated to in-game communications if players want to use it instead of the usual alternatives.

3) Herobrine

Herobrine has remained a reliable staple server for the Minecraft community for years. With tons of active players online around the clock, players can find friends and foes in Bedwars with very little trouble. Its maps are varied and intense, and the community is pretty welcoming of newcomers thanks to the staff taking a hard stand against toxicity and harassment.

Herobrine's developers are also constantly updating and re-tooling their game modes, keeping Bedwars on the server feeling fresh and entertaining.

4) PikaNetwork

PikaNetwork boasts a huge player count (Image via Pika-Network.net)

While the name might imply that PikaNetwork is a Pixelmon server for Minecraft, the server facilitates tons of different game modes and minigames, including Bedwars PvP.

Thanks to the plugin commands that PikaNetwork has implemented, players can group up in parties and find a Bedwars game via matchmaking quite quickly. There are also plenty of maps to keep things interesting.

PikaNetwork features over a thousand active players on average during most times of the day, so one won't have trouble finding allies or opponents.

5) HiveMC

An incredibly well-constructed and maintained server, The Hive (AKA HiveMC) offers different game modes to satisfy almost every player's taste. It sports tons of events and updates, thanks to a very committed staff, and players can enjoy hours of Bedwars fun with thousands worldwide.

The Hive also holds community contests during holidays and during other parts of the year. This can be a fun way to engage with other players when one isn't battling them in the Bedwars arena.

6) Mineplex

Mineplex has its own variant of Bedwars that Minecraft players may want to try (Image via Mineplex)

Known as the server that has an official partnership with Mojang and Microsoft, Mineplex isn't your typical Minecraft server when it comes to Bedwars. It doesn't host Bedwars per se but has its own version of the game known as Cake Wars.

While this might worry players looking for Bedwars gameplay, Cake Wars still operates in an incredibly similar fashion. It may not have the Bedwars name, but Cake Wars is still very much a Bedwars game mode at its core, and it's worth checking out.

7) Minemalia

A well-established Minecraft server with a long history, Minemalia has plenty to offer players who love Bedwars action. The server holds occasional events and even entire Bedwars tournaments, so players can learn more about their performance and where they can improve.

Minemalia also has solo, duo, and quad-team Bedwars maps, each with its own layout and intense battles.

8) Mineland

A server that has expanded to the point of branding itself its own metaverse, Mineland offers tons of games, including Bedwars. Players will battle across plenty of unique maps, including a cityscape, a desert island, and even floating pianos.

New players who dive into the server even get a free starting bonus. While this won't help their performance in Bedwars, it's still a nice welcome present to take advantage of.

9) Jartex Network

Formed back in 2015, Jartex Network has retained a large and healthy playerbase throughout its tenure as a cracked Minecraft server. While it offers several game modes, Bedwars remains one of the most popular among its core playerbase as well as its newcomers.

Due to its status as a long-lived server, Jartex Network also has a large dedicated staff willing to help players via the official contact page or Discord to deal with any bugs or player reports.

With over a thousand regular users online daily, Jartex Network's Bedwars server remains compelling and diverse.

10) Hypixel

Put plainly, no Minecraft server list would be complete without Hypixel. It remains the most popular server worldwide due to its ability to meet just about every need a player could have.

The same applies for Bedwars, and Hypixel sports some of the best matchmaking infrastructure in the business and a steady rotation of thrilling maps to enjoy at multiple skill levels. Even better, the massive player count allows Minecraft fans to always find new friends and adversaries to enjoy Bedwars with.

