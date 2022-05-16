10 best Minecraft hacks that don't require mods

Minecraft's gameplay tends to be pretty straightforward, but there are several tricks and life hacks that can be used that don't require any additional mods or add-ons on the players' part.

By applying these various tricks during gameplay, Minecraft players should be able to improve their game. Granted, some tricks are unintended, and Mojang attempts to patch them out (x-ray glitches are a good example of this), but otherwise, there are various methods to try out.

These tricks should require zero additions and can be utilized in the vanilla build of the game, and they can come in particularly helpful when players need them most.

Amazing Minecraft tricks worth giving a try in version 1.18.2

10) Placing Torches on Crafting Tables

Blocks like crafting tables and furnaces aren't as independent from other blocks as they may seem (Image via Waifu Simulator 27/YouTube)

Crafting tables have one primary use in Minecraft, and it's all in their name. However, they can also double as light sources if necessary by placing a torch on them. Normally, attempting to do so would just open the crafting interface, but there's a method to place torches on crafting tables and blocks like furnaces.

To do so, players will want to place a transparent block next to the table's surface, such as a fence or glass block. Then, players should be able to crouch and place a torch on a crafting table or furnace.

9) Breaking Sand/Gravel with Torches

Entire columns of gravity-affected blocks can break by using torches (Image via WonderHowTo)

As helpful as it can be to use shovels in Minecraft to break sand and gravel blocks, breaking several of them can quickly reduce the shovel's durability. Fortunately, there's a solution that can be used with one torch.

Simply break a sand/gravel block on the bottom of a column of the blocks, then quickly place a torch where the block used to be. Doing so quickly enough will see the sand/gravel blocks fall onto the torch, breaking them without needing to worry about using a shovel.

8) Planks, Fire, and Explosions

Using planks can prevent fire and explosions from causing problems (Image via Sheipidi/YouTube)

Wooden blocks in Minecraft suffer from a few things, particularly their ability to catch fire and break easily from explosions. However, slabs made of wood are a different story.

A standard wooden plank is incapable of being destroyed by fire. Even if players ignite it directly with lava or a flint and steel, the fire will hover above the slab but not damage it. Slabs also have a higher blast resistance to explosions. This doesn't make them invulnerable, but they can take quite a bit more punishment before they break.

7) Pressure Plates and Liquids

Pressure plates can stop water and lava flows immediately (Image via Waifu Simulator 27/YouTube)

One of the more aggravating aspects of Minecraft is controlling the flow of liquid blocks like water and lava. Their spread can be difficult to work with, especially when players are mining and end up encountering water/lava unannounced. Fortunately, pressure plates can manage this issue effectively.

When a pressure plate is placed, lava and water are incapable of passing it. This can present some interesting situations where players can hold the liquids entirely in place by surrounding them with pressure plates.

6) Minecarts and One-Block Walls

Minecarts can move through certain walls without any issue (Image via SethBling/YouTube)

Minecarts in Minecraft are great ways to transport players and some other entities, but they're not without their own limits. Some players may have noticed that minecarts can actually pass through one-block walls while players are inside. This can be used not only for secret entrances but also for traps in the event players attempt to keep out mobs or other players.

The method won't work when minecarts carry certain entities, but it should work just fine when transporting players.

5) Speeding up Minecarts

Using the right rail placement, players can move quickly with their minecarts (Image via Mojang)

Minecarts tend to move along at a decent clip in Minecraft, but they can certainly be faster. However, with the right rail placement, players can receive a speed boost with no additional help needed.

This is accomplished by placing rails incredibly close together in a circular pattern. As the minecart rounds the various bends in the tracks, it should pick up speed substantially. Players can get as much as a double speed increase when placing their rails this way.

4) Stacking Armor Crafting

This crafting recipe can result in creating multiple pieces of armor without filling the grid each time (Image via Mojang)

This is a simple Minecraft trick, but it is one that is often overlooked. By placing multiple patterns of items that use the same crafting materials (armor, for example), players can take a piece of gear from the result slot, then immediately have access to the next item, thanks to the remaining items in the crafting grid. Simply stack the items together in the crafting grid (boots, helmets, chestplates, etc.) as if you were placing different recipes.

This allows players to place multiple crafting recipes simultaneously with the same items, speeding up the collection of items they can remove from the crafting table.

3) Infinite Lava

Dripstone easily allows for infinite lava harvesting combined with a cauldron (Image via Mojang)

Since the inclusion of dripstone in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, it's possible for players to obtain infinite lava with just a few blocks, some pointed dripstone, and a cauldron or two. Players should create a housing where lava won't spread wantonly, ideally a one-block chamber. They can then set normal (solid) building blocks under the lava and place the pointed dripstone underneath these blocks.

Finally, Minecraft players should place cauldrons under these dripstones, leading to the cauldron being filled with lava. As long as players don't remove the upper lava, they can infinitely remove lava from the cauldrons using a bucket, and the lava will always refill.

2) Infinite Water Source

Infinite water is a tried and true trick (Image via Timtijmen2/Reddit)

It's one of the oldest tricks in Minecraft, but the infinite water trick may not be one that newer players are aware of.

By creating a 2x2 hole, players can create an infinite water source by placing a water bucket in opposite corners of the hole. Doing so makes two water source blocks that will flow out to opposite sides of the hole, ensuring Minecraft players can remove the water with a bucket without losing the source blocks, leading to infinite replenishment of water.

1) Avoiding Endermen Attacks

A carved pumpkin can keep endermen at bay (Image via Mojang)

Locking eyes with an enderman in Minecraft is usually ill-advised as the tall mobs become hostile and teleport about, attacking players who look into their eyes. The good news is that there's a solution from an unexpected place.

By equipping a carved pumpkin, Minecraft players can look right into the mug of an enderman, and the creature won't become aggressive. Why this is the case is unclear, but it's a helpful tactic to keep in mind regardless, especially when there are multiple endermen in an area.

