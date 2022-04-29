10 best Minecraft mods for modded survival

Mods in Minecraft can be used to make modifications to the base game, adding many different amazing features. There are thousands of mods out there, each of them serving a different purpose. They can change the entire game or just add small features. Mods can add new mobs, biomes, mechanics, and much more. And with there being so many mods available on the internet, it can be hard to pick the perfect one. In this article, we will be going over 10 of the best mods that all players should add to their next modded survival world.

These are the best Minecraft mods for modded survival

10) Extended Caves

Mushrooms in a cave from the Extended Caves mod [Image via CurseForge]

Extended Caves is a mod that does exactly what its name suggests. It extends and adds more features to vanilla caves. It adds tons of things, including new blocks, cave biomes, mushrooms, new structures, and new items.

This mod is great for players who love mining but want a more fulfilling mining experience.

9) Chisel

Library built using Chisel blocks [Image via CurseForge]

Chisel is an awesome mod for players who love to build. This mod adds a variety of new decorative blocks to Minecraft. It is great for those who want to make their next survival world look beautiful. The mod also adds a new tool to the game, a chisel.

8) Here's What You're Looking At

Player looking at a furnace with the Here's What You're Looking At mod [Image via CurseForge]

The Here's What You're Looking At mod, also known as Hwyla, is a simple yet very useful mod that gives players vital information about the block that they are looking at.

Some popular mods are compatible with Hwyla, meaning that you will also get information about blocks that are not in vanilla Minecraft. Keep in mind that this mod is for Minecraft version 1.16.5, so it's best for players who want to make a modded survival world in an earlier version.

7) Inventory Sorter

An unorganized inventory [Image via Minecraft]

Nothing is worse than an unorganized inventory. Blocks aren't stacked, everything is out of order, and you can't find the exact item you need. Luckily, the Inventory Sorter mod is here to help!

This mod works by using a simple command, "/inventorysorter [argument]," with four different arguments to choose from. Players can sort either their own inventory or a chest using this mod.

6) Survive

Player with hypothermia [Image via Minecraft]

The Survive mod makes survival even harder and more realistic. This mod adds many different features to the game that you would normally only find in real life, including thirst, temperature, hygiene, stamina, nutrition, sleep, and general well-being. This mod is great if you want to make survival a bit harder.

5) Pam's HarvestCraft

Different items in Pam's HarvestCraft [Image via CurseForge]

Pam's HarvestCraft is a lovely mod for all those players who love to farm and grow their own crops. This mod changes some aspects of vanilla Minecraft hunger to discourage players from simply eating the same food item every time their player gets hungry. Not only that, but this mod also adds brand new crops that can be grown to the game.

4) Waystones

A Waystone block [Image via CurseForge]

Waystones is an awesome mod for those who are constantly exploring. The mod adds Waystone blocks that the player can return to once activated. This mod is a very cool alternative to using /warp commands.

3) Dark Utilities

Filter blocks in the Dark Utilities mod [Image via CurseForge]

Dark Utilities is an expansive mod that adds a little bit of everything to Minecraft. Some things that you can find in Dark Utilities include mob filters, vector plates, sleep charms, player damage plates, redstone randomizer, and more.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap is a useful mod that creates a real-time mapping of your game both in-game and in a web browser. You can view the map either as a mini-map on your game screen, in a web browser, or in full screen.

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Glowing Grotto biome in Biomes O' Plenty [Image via CurseForge]

Biomes O' Plenty is a very popular mod that millions of players have come to love. This mod, as the name suggests, adds brand-new biomes to Minecraft. The mod also adds new plants, trees, flowers, building blocks, and more. It introduces 80 new biomes and 12 new sub-biomes for players to explore.

Needless to say, this mod would be an awesome addition to any modded survival world.

