Minecraft players can have a great time playing Minecraft Survival mode. However, one thing that is even better than playing by themselves is playing with other players. SMP, or Survival Multiplayer, is a great way for players to pass the time and make some truly incredible builds. However, mods can help players take their servers up a notch by adding some special options to their Survival Worlds.

Players can use mods in the game for almost anything they can think of. Mods can add rules and special textures to the game. With mods, even entire worlds can be modded. As a result, the right mods can really enhance the way the Survival mode feels as a whole. This article lists the 10 best Minecraft mods that players can download for SMP in 2022.

The 10 best Minecraft mods for SMP (2022)

The best way to get Minecraft mods is to go to a reputable mod website such as Planet Minecraft or Curse Forge. On these sites, players can download the mods without the fear of malware or virus. However, players should always scan their files just to be safe. Once installed, players can load up their mods and start their new journey. With that said, here are the 10 best Minecraft mods for SMP that players should try out in 2022.

10) Bibliocraft

When playing through a Minecraft world in Survival Mode, players will certainly need a lot of space to store their hard-earned items. Unlike Creative Mode, players have a limited amount of space for their items in Survival Mode and a mod like Bibliocraft can help players store more. This mod adds lots of items that can store objects such as desks, shelves, and other furniture.

9) Chisel

For the ultimate in customization, players should download the Chisel Mod. This mod lets players customize their Survival worlds according to their imagination. Many decorative blocks are included in the mod, and players can also edit the blocks they have and customize their appearance. This mod is perfect for those who want their builds to look just right.

8) Rope Bridge

Survival mode fans may sometimes want to make the gameplay more adventurous. With Rope Bridge, Minecraft players will have access to a special grappling hook tool that can be fired to create specialized rope bridges at will. This mod lets players add a special touch to their world and makes it feel more like a true Survival experience.

7) Here's what you're looking at

Here's what you're looking at, commonly referred to as HWYLA, is a great mod for players to gain information about almost anything they are looking at. This mod lets players see the progress on their furnace at a glance, find out what is in a chest, and much more. This mod is perfect for Survival worlds, where players have a lot of items and crafting to sort through.

6) Iron Chests

Storage space is always going to be a hot commodity in Survival Mode. Therefore, any mods that can help improve it are always a welcome addition. This mod lets players have access to specialized iron chests, which come with 108 storage slots. These are perfect for players to organize all of their hard-earned materials in after a long day in the mines.

5) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes make a Minecraft world feel alive. With more biomes to explore, players feel more immersed in their worlds. This mod offers players access to more than 70 brand new biomes filled with new creatures, plants, and blocks. For those tired of the same old biomes, this is one of the best mods to fulfill your desire for exploration in Minecraft.

4) LotsOMobs

Much like the previous mod, for players who are tired of the default aspects, this mod adds a lot more content to the game. Instead of biomes, however, this mod adds countless new animals ranging from small animals to large sea creatures such as whales. There is so much to explore in the wilderness with this mod, and players will surely want to explore it with their friends in their SMP worlds.

3) Extended Caves

For players who want to spend some time underground exploring all the caves, this mod can spice things up a bit. By adding new objects such as fungi and rock formations, this mod transforms caves from the normal ones that a player is used to. Players will be awed by the brand new formations as they explore the underground. This mod can add hours of fun to any Survival world in Minecraft.

2) Dynamic Lights

When players are deep down inside the caves in Minecraft, it can get very dark, especially with the brand new Deep Dark biome arriving in 1.19 The Wild Update. Players who install this mod will be able to see much more easily as the lighting is revamped to allow it to spread much more realistically, which will help players find their way in the darkness.

1) Journey Map

With Minecraft worlds being so huge, it is easy for players to get lost, especially since players can't fly around in Survival mode. The Journey Map mod seeks to change that and gives players a dynamic map that can be added to a minimap so that players always know where they are. As players explore the world, the map generates, ensuring that players can always get back to their home base.

