10 best Minecraft Nether base designs

Minecraft entails several aspects, comprising distinct features one can never get enough of. Much of these features are attributed to the different biomes and realms in the game, each more unique than the other. The Nether realm is one such place in the game that transports players into the depths of hell.

While the realm brings an unforgiving environment and brutal landscapes, many can find this a suitable place to build a base in the game. Here are the ten best base designs for the Nether in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

10 best Nether base designs for Minecraft

1) Ultimate Nether Base

This design involves building a house that is 35x25 in size. This huge structure can accommodate all the player's needs required to thrive in the Nether realm. The exterior is mainly made up of blackstone and basalt. Other forms of décor can be added in accordance with the players' choices.

2) Nether Hub

This base design has a certain degree of serenity to it, serving as a safe cove from the harshness of the realm. The building blocks used are mostly white, which adds to the calm aura of this base. The frozen base can be joined via ice highways, elevating the entrance into the structure.

3) Small Nether Base

This Nether base design has a relatively simple structure. However, it stands right in the middle of a lava pool, which makes it dangerous and full of thrills. It can house stables for striders, which one will need in order to navigate the endless lava pool that surrounds the structure.

4) Nether Mountain Starter Base

This build involves creating a base on the top of a basalt cliff in the Nether realm of Minecraft. The high altitude protects the base from the threat of Ghast attacks. One can build a huge glass window in the frontal section and cover it with crimson planks. The contrast in colors will help players find their base quickly.

5) Floating Base

This is one of the simplest yet most creative base builds in Minecraft's Nether realm. The structure is built around a Basalt Delta, which contains pillars made of this mineral. These drop directly from the roof of the Nether and can be modified into small rooms and accommodations, making a perfect floating base.

6) Underground Starter Base

This structure is one of the most unique bases in the Nether. The design involves building a base underneath the lava lake. It houses several aspects like respawn anchors, utility blocks, and other necessary items one will need to survive in the environment. However, players will need striders if they want to exit their base, so ensure they are kept tied.

7) Crimson and Warped House

Bring the contrast of crimson and warped wood into the base (Image via Reddit u/PearlescentMoon)

The design of this house involves the amalgamation of two blocks that are unique to the Nether: Crimson and Warped wood. These materials provide a very contrasting look, which blends in with the Nether realm effectively. Additionally, these materials are fire-resistant, allowing players to build a safe cove in this hellacious dimension.

8) Modern House Build

The popular modern house structure can be brought into the Nether realm of Minecraft. One can build this house on the edge of a lava lake using blocks like quartz, basalt, and crimson planks. These items are plentiful in the Nether, making them easy to obtain. The white-colored quartz with basalt gives a black-and-white contrast, contributing to the modernized feel.

9) Portal Home

Create a base on top of a portal (Image via Reddit u/Hniloba)

Portals connect the Nether to the Overworld in Minecraft. Therefore, a base design involving a structure built with a portal can turn out to be both unique as well as utilitarian. One can build the structure over a portal using oakwood and cobblestone. However, players must be careful since oakwood is not resistant to fire.

10) Cozy Base

While the Nether is one of the most hostile realms in Minecraft, a cozy home inside can help players escape harsh environments. They can build a cozy base using bone blocks, basalt, blackstone, and crimson stems. One can also add décor like shroomlights, stairs, and trapdoors.

The Nether realm in Minecraft, while being unforgiving and extreme, can serve as a location to set up a base, especially for those who like to live amidst danger. The designs enlisted above can be built on their own or combined, depending on one's creativity.

Be wary of the dangers lurking around while building these bases and embark on a Minecraft crusade while residing in the hellacious realm of the game.