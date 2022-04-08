10 best Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.18 update seeds in 2022

Players of Minecraft are able to create many different worlds that can take on all sorts of different shapes and designs. From different biomes to some very interesting natural terrain generation, players can share their interesting seeds with the world to let others experience them. Players can then input their seeds to create their own world.

10 great seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.18 update in 2022

When generating a new world in Minecraft, players have many options that they can choose from to help them make the perfect one. Seeds let the player experience certain naturally generated aspects of the world by arranging it in a set order. Here are 10 of the best seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition:

1) Open lush caves

Players can spawn near some pumpkins and locate some nearby lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 633155865

Players who are looking for a world that has a bit of everything will find it in this seed. Players will spawn nearby a lot of pumpkins that are not too far from a lush cave that can be explored easily. Players can also find resources around the nearby cave systems and quickly build up their base.

2) Lush cave oasis

Players can find this amazing lush cave oasis (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1032336628

For players looking for a lush cave system surrounded by a bunch of tall cliffs and mountains with an oasis-style pool and waterfall, this is an amazing seed. Players will find the Lush Cave Oasis at 581, 63, 76, and they will have their breath taken away when they see it up close and personal. A great spot for any build, this seed is highly recommended.

3) Loads of villages

Players can find many different villages in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 720249967

This seed contains villages, some that have villagers and some that do not. For players who are looking for numerous villages to make over, this is a fantastic seed that provides a lot of villages in pretty much any direction the player chooses to go.

4) Four biomes

Players will spawn near the middle of four different biomes in this seed (Image via Reddit/LordFyreWall)

Seed: 270351465496947700

Players looking to have numerous different biomes that they can experience right from the get-go can input this seed. With it, players will find themselves at the junction of a mine as well as four vastly different biomes that not only look great, but provide players a lot of different building materials.

5) Survival island

Players can spawn on their own survival island in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 67080907

For players looking for a bit of seclusion, this is a great seed to not only find that, but also test a player's mettle. By spawning alone on an isolated island, it will be a true test of endurance for the player. Of course, they can swim to other islands or branch out, but it makes for a great first area to set up a private base. This island has everything from trees to cave systems to get players up and running.

6) Submerged temple

Players looking for a deep sea adventure will fall in love with this seed (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -5181140359215069925

For those looking for a deep sea adventure, this seed spawns players near a very large body of water where they can explore and locate a submerged temple as well as numerous different caves with many twists and turns. Deep sea diving may be the ticket to get the most out of this seed.

7) Jungle temple inside a village

Players can find a jungle temple inside of this village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1169788832

For players looking for a special type of village that contains a jungle temple inside, this is a fantastic seed. Of course, players will have to travel just a bit to reach the village, but once they find it, they will know they have found their new home.

8) Winter and spring

This seed can let players feel like spring is beginning (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 2111844826

This seed will spawn players into a very interesting world with snowy patches and flower patches within blocks of each other. For players looking for that first day of spring feel, this is a great seed to help players seem like they are in a world where winter is ending and spring is just beginning. It offers numerous great locations and views for the player.

9) Great vantage points

High vantage points lead to some great views in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 2061879647305842158

For players looking to embrace a bit of the view of the world around them, this seed has many different locations where players can take in the beauty of the land around them. It even has some nearby outposts where players can find some pillagers and gear up for the road ahead.

10) Seclusion

Players can find total peace and isolation on this small island in this secluded seed (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -944464326112058009

For players looking to be truly alone, this seed features a small island in the middle of an ocean away from everything. The island has a few different resources that players can access when they start their build. However, they can rest assured that if they build it up they will be hard pressed to find a safer, more secluded spot to call their home.

Edited by Siddharth Satish