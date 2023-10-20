Minecraft players who have city-building ambitions have to account for a lot of things: resources, style, and connectivity, but most of all, location. Depending on where a player is setting down roots for their city, the job of landscaping and placing buildings can be easier or harder. This is part of the reason that the right world seed can make a huge difference in a city project.

Minecraft fans can ostensibly build a city essentially anywhere they like with enough effort, but the process of shaping the terrain of a seed can be difficult without the use of mods. If players are planning to construct a city, having a seed with decent terrain from the jump is sometimes preferable.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some Minecraft seeds that should be great hosts for city builds.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Minecraft seeds that help cultivate city builds

1) Moat with a view (-1518359988)

This terrain is far from the seed's spawn but could make for an intriguing Minecraft city (Image via SummerInReddit/Reddit)

Minecraft fans will have to travel pretty far from the spawn of this seed (or teleport from it) to get to (X: -109277 Z: -16944) and find an intriguing piece of terrain. Here, a large hill is surrounded by a water moat and flanked by forests and cherry groves.

While players may have to do some land-clearing to make a city in this seed, the potential connectivity between the central hill and the nearby cliffs could create some interesting views. This is particularly true if players keep the cherry grove intact.

2) Lakes and mountains (-1764694594928510153)

This seed could host a magnificent city if players can clear the surrounding woods (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, Minecraft fans have a lot of terrain to work with right from the spawn point. The major issue is that there is plenty of foliage in the way, so players may need to clear it out.

However, once they do, they'll have mountains, rolling hills, and a sizable body of water to create a high-elevation city or settlement that they can be proud of.

3) Meadow lake (-1764694594928510153)

A lake like this can be the perfect centerpiece in a Minecraft city (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

This is another seed that will require a little bit of travel, but the results may be worth it. At (X: 815 Z: 700), players will find a circular cliff surrounding a pleasant meadow lake, which could serve as a nice starting point or centerpiece for a city build. Moreover, there aren't quite as many obstructions to deal with save for the nearby village that generates in Bedrock Edition.

Be that as it may, the village may just be the foundation for players' cities, and access to villagers and their trading capabilities is a plus.

4) Winding river valley (8007279268787588722)

This Minecraft seed has a particularly cozy river setting for a future city (Image via Progoxd/Reddit)

This seed may not seem like much at first, but if players navigate to (X: 1712 Z: 89), they'll find an awfully compelling site for a budding settlement of any sort. At those coordinates, fans can spot a gently snaking river accompanied by some sizable hills. There is plenty of relatively flat land along the river's course.

Though it may not be suitable for a modern city build in some respects, this should serve as an excellent site for one with medieval themes.

5) Vast plains (119000027)

Grassland is easy to work with when it comes to building in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to biomes that are easy to build cities on, it's tough not to love standard plains biomes. They're relatively flat in most cases, requiring less time and work dedicated to reducing terrain elevations across the board.

This seed offers a great spawn area complete with plenty of plains and some water and beaches. With this terrain, Minecraft fans should be able to effectively set down their city's foundation without spending too much time making space.

6) Along the coast (159000031)

This seed may be suitable for a seaside city plan (Image via Mojang)

This seed offers some interesting terrain to accommodate a more coastal city setting. Plains and a few other biomes are mixed in at the spawn area, which hugs a large ocean to the east. There are a few structures as well, though these may not be obstacles and can instead be used as complements to a burgeoning city for some builders.

Moreover, at roughly (X: 256 Z: -68), players can find a massive mushroom island biome if they'd like to try their hand at building on top of it.

7) Grass, rivers, and cherries (-969186727878893850)

The hills and accompanying biomes in this seed's spawn can make for some interesting city builds (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft fans need plenty of plains for their city build, this seed drops them into a sizable plains biome with a few accompanying hills and caves that can be addressed however they like. Additionally, there are a few nearby rivers just a few blocks from spawn that can be a solid complement to cities.

As players head westward, they will also spot a cluster of cherry groves at (X: -533 Z: 382) that could be useful for a park or some other innovative community structure.

8) A future foundation (-3751320169003117483)

One part of this seed's terrain is perfect for a city center to be placed (Image via Minecraft and Chill/YouTube)

This Minecraft seed may not seem like a particularly great one for city building at the spawn point. However, when players make their way to the approximate coordinates of (X: -527 Z: 491), they'll find a large and relatively undisturbed patch of land surrounded by a moat and some nice cherry groves.

There's more than enough surface space for players to begin a small-scale city, and they can always expand outward by reaching out into the nearby cliffs.

9) The dividing mountain (-7549645608539937655)

This seed may take some work but has useful terrain for a dual-city build (Image via Minecraft and Chill/YouTube)

There's no doubt that Minecraft players will have a huge task on their hands to clear the environment they spawn in when they enter this seed. However, the resulting city built on the terrain can be magnificent. This is due in large part to the massive dividing mountain that players will encounter as soon as they load into the seed.

With the massive barrier splitting the spawn point, players can ostensibly create two entire cities on either side of it.

10) The plain expanse (524901564711946614)

This seed has very few obstructions for city builders in its spawn plains (Image via Minecraft and Chill/YouTube)

If city builders want a pretty unimpeded experience, this Minecraft seed offers a large plains biome with a minimal amount of obstacles. There are a few different biomes nearby, but they all hug the plains in the spawn zone without necessarily cutting through them, save for a small forest biome that should be easy to remove if needed.

Whatever the case, for a wide and fairly flat expanse to provide builders with plenty of freedom, fans could do far worse than this seed.