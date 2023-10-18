Minecraft fans who love to trade often go the distance and set up an entire shop to do so, especially on multiplayer servers where player-driven economies are the norm. However, creating a shop that stands out among the pack can be tricky. Since the community is so creative, it can take quite a bit of cleverness to create a design that draws in customers.

Fortunately, regardless of what Minecraft players are offering in their shop, there's likely a great design to pair with their inventory. Obviously, fans can always use their own design philosophies, but it never hurts to take inspiration from the works of the community.

If Minecraft fans are searching for some great shop designs, there are several that immediately come to mind.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft shop designs that players should try building

1) Piston redstone shop

A piston shop design makes it very clear what Minecraft fans are selling (Image via BCSnowballs/Reddit)

Redstone blocks, dust, and machinery are hard to mistake for anything else in Minecraft. When players see them, they know what they are almost immediately.

Based on this information, a piston design for a redstone shop is brilliant while looking very appealing all around. The detail in this build (pictured above) by BCSnowballs really shines through, thanks to its block variety.

2) Abandoned shop

Whether this shop is in business or not, it's certainly seen better days in Minecraft (Image via Dem4skiert/Reddit)

This design is great for a seedy hard-on-its-luck shop or as a decoration for a larger town or city build. Using the crimson fungus blocks makes it stand out against its backdrop. The placement of wood blocks in the windows makes it look like a shop that is either closed or difficult to enter from the beginning.

This design is ideal for more secretive players who love creating structures with hidden entrances.

3) Mud shop

A shop like this captures a certain rustic and earthen aesthetic in Minecraft (Image via T4p2790/Reddit)

Is this Minecraft shop just made of mud, or does it also sell it? Whatever the case may be, if players are hunting for a more organic-styled shop that takes on aspects of the natural world, this design might fit the bill. Combining mud bricks, wood, and various types of stone, this shop is about as natural as it gets.

Moreover, adding tufts of grass and copper ore expands the color palette and looks quite nice as an accent to the roofing.

4) Sculk shop

Sculk is certainly a very otherworldly Minecraft material, but that doesn't mean it has to be sold in an equally eerie shop. This design utilizes a very modern philosophy that's almost reminiscent of something like a furniture store. Be that as it may, the stock inside is undoubtedly sculk blocks, creating a particularly intriguing contrast.

This design is undoubtedly out of pocket by the standard of most builds, but it does have its applications.

5) Librarian villager bookshop

This huge shop design makes it abundantly clear what it's selling from afar (Image via GamingWithAtul_YT/Reddit)

When Minecraft players see a librarian villager, they're usually thinking about trading for enchanted books. That property is applied to a large-scale effect here by using a design that evokes the spitting image of a librarian when viewed at a distance. From a single glance, players know the shop is offering enchanted books.

As a matter of fact, this massive librarian villager also passes as a great decorative statue in addition to the trading it offers.

6) Futuristic ramen shop

This shop certainly looks like an eye-catching place to grab some food in Minecraft (Image via Freedom./YouTube)

Created by an architect by the name of Freedom on YouTube, this Minecraft shop is a build with an undeniable visual quality to it, blending futuristic conventions with all the trappings of a cozy ramen eatery. There's even a villager ready to take orders standing behind the counter when it's needed.

A lot of detail and excellent block placement goes into this shop design, but players certainly can't complain about the final results.

7) Nautical guardian shop

This guardian shop clearly captures the essence of the beings below the sea (Image via ComradeVapour/Reddit)

Guardians may not be the first thing players think of when they head to a shop. Be that as it may, this design certainly makes the idea of selling guardians for whatever purpose pretty intriguing. Its nautical theme incorporates heavy use of prismarine blocks seen in ocean monuments, where guardians spawn.

As a matter of fact, this design could excel in portraying a shop for a wide range of aquatic goods, including fish or even fishing rods.

8) Halloween shop

Halloween shop byu/Waspycraft1 inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

It's hard not to love a good Halloween build of any capacity, but this shop design perfectly captures the appeal of the Fall season and All Hallow's Eve in particular. Complete with an incredibly well-detailed pumpkin roof, this structure leans heavily into the black and orange color that Halloween is so well known for, with an abundance of deepslate and orange wool.

The small details shine magnificently in this design, including banner patterns resembling ghosts in the interior of the shop.

9) Magic shop

This magic shop collects all the mystical stocks that Minecraft can handle (Image via _ElegantElephant/Reddit)

For potions, curios, and materials of the mystical sort, this shop design certainly creates an esoteric and inviting atmosphere. Complete with purple wool to catch the eye and item frames to display its stock, this shop's appearance makes it quite clear what it's selling. Moreover, soul lanterns/campfires, brewing stands, fungi, and ender chests all evoke the magical aspects of Minecraft.

Detail sells this build particularly well, with each block wisely placed and tons of decorations bringing the entire structure together as one lavish final product.

10) Potion shop

Mushrooms create a clear parallel to potions in the Minecraft community (Image via KidAzzy/Reddit)

Although fans can certainly sell potions in a magic shop, they sometimes need a more targeted approach to their store's aesthetic. Through the use of mushrooms on the exterior and brewing stands inside, this design makes it clear that alchemical mixing is afoot.

Moreover, the base of the structure is composed of cobblestone, wood, and stone bricks, so players won't have too much trouble procuring the resources to get the build started.