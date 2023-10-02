10 best Minecraft costume ideas for Halloween (2023) 

Halloween is one of the most decorated festivals celebrated worldwide, and Minecraft is the perfect platform for it. October 31 is right around the corner, so prepare for some trick-or-treating by knocking on doors to collect candy. A good Halloween costume goes a long way with this activity, and Minecraft provides some amazing ideas to help you with it.

Minecraft presents a plethora of mobs and entities that are friendly, neutral, and hostile. Most of these mobs are unusual and peculiarly eerie, which is the best theme to go along with when it comes to this festive day. Here are 10 such costume ideas one can take from Minecraft.

Best Halloween costume ideas from Minecraft

1) Zombified Villager

A Zombified villager will serve as a perfect undead costume (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, this is an infected villager that was once attacked by a zombie. The transformed hostility adds to the eeriness and makes the atmosphere unsettling. Hence, it can make a great Halloween costume to wear. There are also styles and variations available, which one can choose based on preference.

2) Enderman

These unusual creatures bring eeriness with them (Image via Mojang)

Endermen are slender, tall, and unique characters that look strange but invoke curiosity. These neutral creatures are found in the End dimension of Minecraft and turn hostile when looked in the eye. One can dress up as an Enderman using a black-colored costume having a mask with purple eyes.

3) Creeper

Morph into this silent and deadly mob when celebrating Halloween (Image via Mojang)

The iconic creeper mobs in Minecraft are known for their covert tactics, with which they can sneak up behind individuals and blow them up. The costume design can include a creeper head with a body suit designed in its pattern. You can also carry a TNT with you, denoting the exploding attribute the creeper brings.

4) Diamond armor Steve/Alex

Become the hero of Minecraft and collect the treats (Image via Mojang)

One of the best ways to represent Minecraft on Halloween is to dress up as Steve or Alex. These two have been the default characters of the game since the beginning. The dress-up is relatively easy since the costume design only includes a T-shirt and jeans.

One needs to make a Steve or Alex mask to give it character. To make it look authentic, you can add a diamond armor set and carry a pickaxe or a sword along.

5) Warden

Unleash the brutality and hostility of the Warden on Halloween (Image via Mojang)

This mob ranks highest among the scary monsters lurking in the game. It is not only explicitly hostile but also significantly dangerous and can be found thriving in underground Ancient Cities. This boss of the underworld can serve as a great costume idea for Halloween. The Warden outfit can be easily made using cardboard.

6) Pillager

Become a Pillager for trick-or-treating (Image via Mojang)

Represent the raiders of Minecraft and raid houses for treats on Halloween. Pillagers are hostile mobs armed with crossbows that participate in various raids in the game. As a human-based costume, it is relatively easy to prepare. One can wear brown-colored outfits and hold a crossbow made from cardboard to make it look authentic.

7) Wither

Unleash your nightmare on Halloween by becoming this three-headed demon (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is a player-made boss introduced canonically in Minecraft. It is a highly destructive and dangerous three-headed creature that shoots projectiles at its target while laying waste to everything in its path.

Create this three-headed beast using an all-black suit and don a Wither head using cardboard. Ensure to make the center headpiece larger to accommodate your head inside it.

8) Piglin Brute

Become the protector of Halloween with your gold and black outfit (Image via Mojang)

A Piglin Brute is a much stronger and more hostile version of Piglins, which are found guarding the Bastion remnants in the Nether realm. They carry a golden axe and can do significant damage to players. These mobs can serve as an aesthetically pleasing costume design.

The black and golden colors of the Piglin Brute can be replicated by wearing a long black tunic with a golden belt. Add a golden axe made from cardboard to enhance the appeal.

9) Snow Golem

Morph into the battle-Snow-golem before you step into Halloween (Image via Mojang)

Unlike many Minecraft mobs in this list, Snow Golems are friendly and can be created by players. They throw snowballs at monsters, making them an amazing combat companion. Don a Snow Golem costume using a carved pumpkin mask and white-colored clothes.

10) Ender Dragon

Summon your inner Ender Dragon spirit as you venture for trick-or-treating (Image via Mojang)

The legendary monster of Minecraft roams the End dimension and is the main antagonist in the game. This dragon is extremely dangerous to challenge and scary to experience. One can don such a costume with large wings and spikes. The face is like an elongated version of the Enderman, which can serve as an incredible Halloween outfit.