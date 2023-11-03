10 best Minecraft villager-enhancing mods 

Villages are one of the most delightful aspects of Minecraft. Players will constantly come across several villages while exploring the game's boundless world. While villagers have distinct features based on biomes and professions, players can elevate the interaction and the behavior of these mobs using mods. These mods can range from slightly tweaking the appearance and behavior to massively converting the entire village.

Here are the ten best mods to enhance the villagers in Minecraft.

10 best mods to enhance villagers in Minecraft

1) Villager Comfort

Interact and bond with the villagers to get beneficial trades (Image via 9minecraft.net)

This mod makes the interaction with villagers much more immersive and cooperative. The trades offered by these mobs will depend on their relationship with the players.

One must enhance the comfort levels of these villagers by adding bedrooms and workplaces and providing them with an opportunity to roam the world outside. This will ensure an increase in the efficiency of trading.

Download the mod here

2) Villager Plus Mod

Bring a variety of new villagers with unique professions to the game (Image via 9minecraft.net)

The Villager Plus Mod adds new and unique professions for the villagers in the game. This includes new houses, professions, and several other changes.

Players can now trade with professionals like alchemists and occultists and obtain items like Nether warts, Amethyst buds, and more. The mod is constantly being updated, and one can expect more professions to be featured soon.

Download the mod here

3) Mo' Villagers

This mod adds up to five new professions for villagers, including Lumber Jack, Nether Trader, Redstone Trader, Miner, and Florist.

These new villagers will now trade items like food, ores, redstone-based blocks, and more. The amount of fresh items and professions brings a fresh perspective to trading in Minecraft.

Download the mod here

4) Tax’ Angry Villager Mod

Villagers will not withstand any hostility (Image via 9minecraft.net)

This mod empowers the villagers to fight back when provoked. In the vanilla version, the villagers remain docile and unaffected despite players showing audacious levels of hostility.

This notion gets revamped significantly with this mod. Villagers now have the ability to fight back with weapons based on their professions; therefore, players must tread carefully around them.

Download the mod here

5) Villager See, Villager Do

Choose the item for the villager (Image via Mojang)

This mod adds a unique attribute to trading with villagers. The mob will now gain the ability to pick up items for trade, which is subject to their profession.

For example, a Toolsmith can trade a diamond pickaxe with mending, which it had picked up previously. After leveling up the Toolsmith, this pickaxe will be available for trade. This feature is unavailable in the vanilla version, and it enables players to trade items with rare enchantments.

Download the mod here

6) Villagers and Illagers Legacy

Introducing different villagers and illagers in a variety of roles (Image via mcpedl.com)

This mod revamps the behavioral attributes of Villagers and Illagers in Minecraft. It features several model skins and villager types, like Archer villagers that can shoot arrows.

There are seven distinct player models added with the mod, including various behavioral traits that can be easily observed while exploring villages.

Download the mod here

7) Village Artifacts

These items have magical abilities (Image via 9minecraft.net)

The Village Artifacts mod introduces several unique items that contain supernatural abilities. These items can either prove beneficial or harm the villagers.

Actions like converting Pillagers into village guards can be performed using these items. Players can explore and experiment with these items as per preference.

Download the mod here

8) Minecraft Comes Alive (MCA) Reborn

Give life and individuality to the villagers (Image via modrinth.com)

This mod significantly revamps the appearance, behavior, and interactions of the villagers. The mob is enhanced to appear humanized and intelligent, which is exemplified by actions like gifting, conversing, and more.

Players can also marry these villagers and create families. This mod makes the village much more realistic and interactive.

Download the mod here

9) Guard Villagers

These guards can protect the village from danger (Image via curseforge.com)

Villages and villagers in Minecraft are in constant peril, being open to hostile attacks from undead mobs and pillagers. This mod adds Guard villagers in the mix, which will protect the area from malicious forces.

The Guard villagers will spawn in a group of six and attack with iron swords and crossbows. They can also interact with players and trade armor and weapons.

Download the mod here

10) Millenaire

Travel back to the eleventh century (Image via curseforge.com)

This mod aims to massively upgrade the existing villages in Minecraft. It turns the villages into an eleventh-century-inspired town, which will be teeming with men, women, and children.

The mod makes the region more animated and brings several opportunities for players to interact with them. The addition of several features makes exploration much more immersive and exciting.

Download the mod here

Minecraft mods can significantly enhance villagers. The majority of these mods aim to modify the behavior and appearance of this mob. Players can download these mods to overhaul the mob and its functions.