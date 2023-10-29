Top 10 ridiculous Minecraft features that make no sense 

Minecraft is an amazing game that offers an immersive and enjoyable experience. This is thanks to the physics and features, nourishing the aspect of adventure and exploration. While many of these aspects are admirable, a few mechanics do raise questions. Some features may come across as weird and unusual, especially in a game like Minecraft, which tries to promote the essence of realism.

On that note, here are the top 10 most ridiculous features in Minecraft which make no sense.

10) Cauldrons have broken mechanics

Cauldrons are weird (Image via Mojang)

Cauldrons are Minecraft blocks that do not serve much purpose in the game except as decorative items. There are several broken mechanics that don't make sense when it comes to the cauldron.

For instance, they do not function like other water-logged blocks. They are the only way players can store water in the Nether. Also, Endermen can unusually tolerate the cauldron-filled water and stand on it without being harmed.

9) Drip Leaf strength

Drip Leaf plants have super strength (Image via Mojang)

The strength of the Drip Leaf plant is beyond the knowledge of any player. These plants can weirdly hold blocks like anvil on top of them. However, a simple feather can completely bend these plants.

Another astonishing feature is that a player cannot stand on the drip leaf on their own. However, if the player stands on an anvil placed on a drip leaf, it will not bend. The inconsistency in the physics and mechanics of this plant is bad and off-putting.

8) Irregular gravity effects

Gravity in the game is irregular among blocks (Image via Mojang)

Even though much of the gravity in the game is suited for purposes like building, the irregularity in gravitational effects feels weird. While blocks like sand and gravel can collapse and get pulled right to the earth, dense blocks like obsidian will still remain afloat in the air.

This irregularity may leave many new players confused as they see solid blocks hanging in the air. This inconsistent property eliminates the realistic aspect of the game.

7) Cactus is highly destructive

Cactuses can break almost any item (Image via Mojang)

In the game, a plant is much more destructive than something like lava. Any item thrown at the cactus can completely break down, including Netherite, which has been introduced as the most resistant and durable material in Minecraft.

That said, one can easily break a cactus plant. This duality of the plant and the destructive properties of the cactus seem odd and questionable.

6) Stonecutters are harmless

These dangerous-looking blocks are completely harmless (Image via Mojang)

Stonecutters are utility blocks that can be used to create variations of cobblestone blocks. They comprise a cylindrical block with an exposed rotating blade. While the blade looks extremely dangerous, it has no effect on blocks or players.

This is strange, considering how frightening the blade looks. While there are many damage-causing blocks like magma, despite their appearance, stonecutters are completely harmless.

5) Odd cobweb physics

Cobwebs can block anything except projectiles (Image via Mojang)

Cobwebs are obstacles players will constantly come across while exploring. They act like superglue, trapping all entities and objects inside them. However, for some reason, this is not applicable to projectiles.

Arrows and tridents can quickly pass through cobwebs like they don't exist. This makes for a weird and unsettling experience, especially when navigating caves and dungeons.

4) Picking up lava with a bucket

Lava can actually be stored in the bucket (Image via Mojang)

This mechanic comes across as a very unrealistic one. Lava in Minecraft can dissolve almost everything that comes in its range. However, one can easily pick it up using a bucket and store it in the inventory.

At the same time, if one drops the bucket in a lava pool, it will be destroyed. While storing lava in a bucket has its uses, it is an odd mechanic in Minecraft.

3) A gold pickaxe cannot break gold

Gold pickaxe cannot mine gold (Image via Mojang)

Items made from gold have the least durability in the game. That said, it is still bizarre that one cannot mine gold ores using a gold pickaxe. One can only mine gold ores with iron, diamond, and netherite pickaxes.

Every other tool in the game has the ability to break its respective material except gold. This mechanic further limits the uses of gold-based items in Minecraft.

2) Breaking a tree by punching

Trees can be broken by punching (Image via Mojang)

Tree-breaking mechanics, while being extremely simple, come across as bizarre. In Minecraft, getting wood is one of the first things to do. While the game comprises a multitude of realistic aspects in its world, the introduction to those aspects by breaking a tree with bare hands feels very odd in nature.

1) Overly passive villagers

Villagers are way too friendly and tolerant (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, villagers are one of the friendliest mobs. However, as welcoming as they are, they are also extremely passive by nature. Players can loot villages and even kill these mobs without facing any resistance or protest.

While the Iron Golem brings authority, it is mostly negligent of other malpractices that one can employ. This passiveness makes the gameplay feel odd and broken in Minecraft.