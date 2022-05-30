10 best Minecraft water park ideas in 2022

Players' builds in Minecraft are just as diverse as their imaginations. This has resulted in countless awesome creations, including water parks.

Because of the excellent variety provided by the Minecraft community, there are a ton of water park builds to recreate and enjoy. Furthermore, if a player is up for it, they can create their own unique build inspired by other styles.

From small-scale enjoyment spots to sprawling mega-parks, there's no lack of designs for Minecraft players to recreate, no matter how they choose to do so.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Awesome Minecraft water park designs worth checking out

1) Mini Water Slide

This small-scale build makes for an excellent home addition (Image via TSMC/Youtube)

Using easy-to-find blocks such as wool, this Minecraft build is a recipe for success in a small package. There is a walkway up the side of the slide for players to ride down into the pool below. There is also a ladder that players can use to climb out of the pool.

Nice lounge seating rests nearby, complete with parasols for those sunny Minecraft days or when players are in a particularly hot biome.

2) Notch's Soak City

This particular map is inspired by a real-world waterpark (Image via GrenadeOfTacos/Mcpedl.com)

A recreation of Knott's Soak City in Bueno Park, California, this map is one that is guaranteed to impress. It features over 15 waterslides, multiple restaurants, plenty of room for parking, and many other amenities.

This isn't just a simple water park build; this map is an experience in and of itself. Be sure to bring plenty of friends along to enjoy this map, as it can get lonely otherwise.

3) Slurpland

This build makes excellent use of sandstone blocks (Image via u/Slurpwis/Reddit)

A well-made water park featuring plenty of sandstone, this Minecraft build is the product of three years of work. It features multiple pools and slides as well as a lazy river for players who don't mind floating along.

This build would make an excellent fit in a desert biome where players can easily get resources for it. Plus, what makes a better oasis in the desert than an entire water park?

4) Caribbean Cove

This map's functionality is what sets it apart (Image via TheChriZ1995/PlanetMinecraft)

This is one of the most impressive water park builds in all of Minecraft. This map allows players to enjoy fully functional slides and many other attractions, including a lazy river and even a grotto.

This entire water park fits nicely into forest and plains biomes, thanks to its abundance of trees. This adds plenty of greenery to mesh with the more artificial aspects of the park.

5) Greenfield Mega Park

The size of this water park is astonishing (Image via TheTekkitRealm/PlanetMinecraft)

Using the Greenfield city map as a base, this Minecraft water park is a sight to behold.

One of the largest builds many players have ever seen, this creation by TheTekkitRealm features everything a player could want in a water park. This includes an entire accompanying hotel, as well as access to the surrounding ocean if players would like to take a boat out onto the marina.

This park is best enjoyed by multiple players, as it's simply too large for the enjoyment of one.

6) Atlantis Bahamas Water Park

Bring one of the most beloved water parks in the world into your next game session (Image via TonyArnold2/Minecraft Forums)

Housed on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Atlantis is one of the most renowned water parks ever created. Thanks to the work of builder TonyArnold2, players can download and enjoy the entire scope of the park and its resort in-game.

The map sports almost the entirety of the real-world park's "Aquaventure," including attractions like the Power Tower and the Leap of Faith waterslide. These park attractions are exceptional in their functionality, ensuring players can have plenty of fun in the sun no matter where they are in the real world.

7) Epic Water Park

This park makes for a tropical paradise (Image via u/Kirannnnn/Reddit)

A park lovingly rendered in Minecraft: Pocket Edition, this build is a colorful masterwork. Including plenty of custom-built palm trees, the greenery makes this tropical park really pop.

The park's size extends well along the coastline of its world, ensuring players have plenty of attractions to run between in excitement. Many of its structures are also quite tall, allowing players to look to the horizon as they slide down one of the park's many slides.

8) West Edmonton Mall Water Park

Those villagers sure seem to be enjoying their swim (Image via Bigkitty/PlanetMinecraft)

Players can now enjoy West Edmonton's massive indoor water park for themselves. One of the most appealing aspects of this build is its wave pool.

West Edmonton's wave pool features waves as high as six feet, and this creation has an entirely functioning wave pool of its own.

The massive glass dome also overlooks the entire park, ensuring players have a gorgeous view of their surroundings no matter where they are inside.

9) Water Park Murder Map

This map is inspired partially by one of the most popular Gmod minigames (Image via Weark/PlanetMinecraft)

Murder is an incredibly popular Gmod minigame that uses social deductions to determine which player is a killer. This takes place across multiple maps.

Water Park Murder Map is a great place to play Murder as well. The map is on the smaller side compared to many parks, but that makes it a perfect place for this particular minigame.

There's a huge dolphin statue to add some flair to the park, though the build in its entirety is incredibly detailed and well-decorated.

10) Colours Water Park

This park is particularly interesting due to its artificial beach (Image via qcykk/PlanetMinecraft)

Another indoor water park build, Colours Water Park is a gorgeous creation. Featuring a live fish pool, an artificial beach, and eating/viewing areas, this park is a lot of fun.

The glass roof opens the park up to gorgeous natural lighting. The park also has a pleasant glow at night, thanks to the lanterns placed throughout.

Players can enjoy a snack by the pool, sit for a fishing session, take a swim or relax on the overhang deck. With a group of friends, there's a ton of fun to be had at Colours.

