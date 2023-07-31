10 of the best Minecraft YouTubers for build tutorials

Minecraft is a game that empowers players to unleash their creativity and construct awe-inspiring structures with blocks. Yet, generating fresh ideas or mastering new techniques can sometimes prove challenging. That's where Minecraft YouTubers come in, providing valuable inspiration and assistance. Numerous YouTubers specialize in building tutorials and tips, guiding viewers in crafting their unique creations within Minecraft. Here are ten of the finest Minecraft YouTubers for build tutorials that you should definitely explore.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

Top 10 building Minecraft Youtubers

10) WiederDude

WiederDude, a Minecraft builder since 2016, boasts over 13 million subscribers and over 2 billion views. He focuses on building tutorials for starter houses, mansions, secret bases, and more.

His Noob vs. Pro series showcases diverse versions of similar builds in Noob, Pro, Hacker, and God tiers. WiederDude's friendly and helpful demeanor adds to the enjoyment of watching his videos.

9) SystemZee

A skilled Minecraft builder and coder, SystemZee has been creating videos since 2012. His channel has over 1 million subscribers and over 200 million views. He is famous for his Let's Play series and redesigning Minecraft structures.

He is also famous for coding the viewer's structure in the game. With his humorous and inventive approach, SystemZee's videos will surely leave you in stitches.

8) Jeracraft

Jeracraft has created videos since 2007, with over 1.8 million subscribers and over 200 million views. His epic and massive builds often involve custom terrain, landscaping, terraforming, and world editing, showcasing diverse styles and themes such as fantasy, steampunk, and ancient.

Jeracraft's videos also offer valuable building tips, and you can find him streaming on Twitch for even more epic creations.

7) Rizzial

Rizzial, a master builder since 2015, commands nearly 2 million subscribers and over 200 million views. His forte is building tutorials for houses, mansions, castles, and structures across different styles and themes, including modern and Japanese.

Additionally, Rizzial imparts building tips and tricks, teaching viewers how to remodel villages, build mansions, and more. His clear and concise instructional style makes following his tutorials a breeze.

6) GeminiTay

GeminiTay has created videos since 2011, with over 1.5 million subscribers and over 200 million views. As a Hermitcraft server and New Life SMP member, she excels in crafting beautiful structures and engaging in challenges with fellow YouTubers.

Her Hardcore Survivor series adds to her impressive content. She often streams on Twitch and actively participates in the Minecraft Championship. GeminiTay's clear and concise teaching style makes her tutorials accessible and enjoyable

5) FWhip

A master builder since 2011, FWhip has over 1.5 million subscribers and over 200 million views. His Hardcore series features structures in diverse styles like medieval, modern, and fantasy.

He is also a member of various SMPs like New Life and Empire SMP. FWhip's mastery of detail and design is evident in his creations, making his videos a source of inspiration and learning.

4) Keralis

Since 2007, Keralis has captivated his audience with over 2 million subscribers and more than 500 million views. As part of the Hermitcraft server, he collaborates with other YouTubers to build unique structures.

Keralis's expertise extends to crafting industrial and cityscape buildings and constructing impressive Minecraft vehicles. His creative prowess will undoubtedly inspire your building endeavors.

3) GoodTimesWithScar

An American Minecraft builder since 2011, GoodTimesWithScar has over 2 million subscribers and over 200 million views. As part of the Hermitcraft server, he crafts impressive structures and collaborates with fellow YouTubers.

His series featuring massive custom terrains with mountains, rivers, forests, and more showcases his talent for terraforming and creating captivating environments. GoodTimesWithScar's expertise and captivating content make his videos a treasure trove of inspiration.

2) BdoubleO100

BdoubleO100, an acclaimed builder since 2011, with over 1.5 million subscribers and more than 400 million views. As a Hermitcraft server member, he displays impressive building skills while interacting with other YouTubers. His Building with BdoubleO series showcases medieval, modern, fantasy, and other structures.

He provides advice and feedback to enhance your building skills in his series. BdoubleO100's expertise in detail and design makes his videos truly commendable.

1) Grian

Grian stands as one of YouTube's most popular and skilled Minecraft builders. He has over 8 million subscribers and over 2 billion views; Grian is celebrated for his quirky personality, hilarious interactions with players, and unmatched skills. As part of the Hermitcraft series, he creates diverse structures and engages in challenges with other YouTubers.

His videos also offer invaluable building tips, from enhancing your house to creating realistic trees and experimenting with different blocks and colors. Grian's remarkable teaching and entertainment skills make his videos a rich source of knowledge and joy.