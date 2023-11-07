Minecraft can be a tough title in some circumstances. Newer players may not know everything required to survive right away, and aspects like Hardcore Mode push the difficulty to its limit. Since this is the case, it's only reasonable for some players to seek out a few mods that make the game easier for them in some form or fashion.

From making navigation simpler to providing more useful inventory interactions or improving the efficiency of harvesting resources, there's no shortage of Minecraft mods to make the game more straightforward. If players are looking to improve their learning experience or drop the difficulty curve a bit, several mods are capable of meeting the need.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Minecraft mods to make the game easier for players

1) Just Enough Items

JEI streamlines Minecraft's crafting process substantially (Image via Mezz/Modrinth)

Minecraft's massive trove of blocks, items, and crafting recipes is only growing with each new update. Since this is the case, it can be tough to remember recipes and what they contain, which is what Just Enough Items is so great at addressing.

The mod provides a searchable library of every accessible block and item in the game while also offering a recipe database to help players craft quickly and efficiently.

2) FallingTree

Harvest materials from trees at a rapid pace with FallingTree (Image via RakSrinaNa/9Minecraft)

Collecting wood, leaves, sticks, and apples from trees in Minecraft is a worthy endeavor but can be time-consuming depending on the size and structure of the tree.

FallingTree is a mod that handles this issue masterfully by only requiring players to break one log on the tree trunk. The rest of the tree will break on its own, saving fans time and allowing them to collect what they need right away.

3) Enchantment Descriptions

Enchantment Descriptions ensures that Minecraft fans know what their enchantments do (Image via Darkhax/Modrinth)

For newer Minecraft fans, in particular, it can be difficult to remember how each in-game enchantment works and how it operates with its counterparts. Since this is the case, players may want to give Enchantment Descriptions a shot. As the name implies, it adds descriptive tooltips to enchantments both on an enchanting table and on enchanted items like books and weapons/armor/tools.

If nothing else, this mod should help newer players learn the nuances of enchanting and how each effect works without needing to look up each enchantment.

4) Waystones

Waystones allows players to create a fast travel network to suit their needs (Image via BlayTheNinth/Modrinth)

Given the size of Minecraft worlds, ordinary transportation methods aren't always ideal. Even when speeding through the sky with elytra, getting to a destination thousands of blocks away can take some time. This is where Waystones comes in, providing players with the tools to create the titular waystones, which can be instantly traveled to.

Waystones are interconnected, so players can interact with one to zip thousands of blocks away if they'd like. This mod also offers items like recall scrolls/gems that will help players return to the last waystone they used in the event they get lost or are in danger.

5) Merchant Markers

Merchant Markers can help add some legibility to in-game villages (Image via Grend/Modrinth)

Villages can get a little cluttered in Minecraft, particularly when there is a large number of villagers inhabiting it, each with its own profession and trade table. For this reason, downloading a mod like Merchant Markers isn't a bad idea. This mod offers the ability to mark villagers in the environment with an overhead icon that denotes their profession.

With Merchant Markers, players won't have to waste time wandering around a village wondering where their blacksmith or librarian villager ran off to.

6) Village Spawn Point

This Minecraft mod does exactly what the title states (Image via Serilum/Modrinth)

For an easier starting point, no matter how many Minecraft worlds players make, Village Spawn Point is a mod worth considering. As the name suggests, this mod ensures that regardless of the world seed, players will spawn within the confines of a village to provide them early shelter and trading opportunities.

This mod should even work with other world types, including Superflat, so players begin in relative safety every time they make a new world.

7) Full Brightness Toggle

Full Brightness Toggle offers the effect of Night Vision with a single keybind (Image via Serilum/Modrinth)

One of the more frustrating things to encounter in Minecraft is an immense amount of darkness. Without enough light source blocks to illuminate the area, players can be left fumbling in the dark and at the risk of being attacked by hostile mobs that spawn within.

Full Brightness Toggle offers a way to address the issue by allowing players to alter their gamma and brightness with a single keystroke. This won't change the actual in-game light level, but it will allow players to see in the dark and find their way out of a potentially sticky situation.

8) LambDynamicLights

LambDynamicLights converts light sources into dynamic light sources that operate independently of players (Image via LambdAurora/Modrinth)

If fans don't necessarily want to use something like Full Brightness Toggle, LambDynamicLights may be worth a look. This mod enables dynamic lighting sources to persist regardless of whether players have placed them. That means fans can walk through dark areas with lanterns or torches simply by holding them instead of placing them.

Players can even drop light source blocks on the ground, and they'll still provide light as intended. They don't need to sweat placing light sources everywhere to make their way through a darkened locale.

9) AppleSkin

AppleSkin gives players enhanced information about what foods they're eating (Image via Squeek502)

With so many food items in Minecraft, players have long since settled on what they believe to be the best options available. However, newer fans may not be aware of how each food item addresses hunger replenishment, saturation, and more.

Fortunately, the AppleSkin mod provides a full host of information on each in-game food item to help alleviate some of the confusion. With AppleSkin, players will always know exactly how much hunger and saturation are restored regardless of what they're snacking on.

10) JourneyMap

JourneyMap ensures players won't get lost easily (Image via TechBrew/Minecraft Mods)

Minecraft worlds can be pretty massive, making it easy to get lost even when using in-game maps. Fortunately, the JourneyMap mod exists to ensure that players won't get lost unless they do so intentionally.

Complete with a minimap, a full-screen interactive map, and a ton of customization, as well as a web-based map viewer, JourneyMap is a complete package. This mod keeps real-time track of a player's world while also allowing them to mark mobs, custom locations, and much more.