10 coolest houses to build before Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Builds is one of the most popular aspects of Minecraft. Houses are often the first build players attempt when starting a fresh save file. Naturally, players want their houses to look as beautiful as possible, as that is where they will spend most of their time, researching, enchanting, smelting, crafting, farming, feeding and breeding pets, and decorating the house.

With the Minecraft 1.19 update about to be released, players need to note that a ton of new blocks, such as sculk blocks, mangrove wood, froglight, and mud blocks, will be coming to the game, some of which might become favorites for players to use during their building ventures. This article will list some cool house builds that players can attempt before the Minecraft 1.19 update is released for the game on June 7, 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: Top 10 cool house builds that players should attempt before The Wild Update

10) Winter house

Almost any build set in the winter season tends to look spectacular in Minecraft. Combining winter with the power and effects of shaders and resource packs gives some pleasantly surprising results in the game. This build features a large medieval-looking mansion in a snowy forest.

The walls/body of the house is made using different variants of sandstone, including chiseled, cut, and smooth sandstone. The roof is made using warped planks, prismarine, and dark prismarine. Multiple brick chimneys can be seen on the roof as well.

9) Modern mountain house

This build features a house that is built into the side of a mountain. It is a popular design that can be seen in many underwater builds as well. This particular build, however, seems to be closer to the top of the mountain, as snow is visible on its right side. The interior showcases two floors. The lower one has some lighting and decorative plants, while the upper has food storage chests and a bed.

8) Minka-inspired house

This build seems to be inspired by the traditional Japanese Minka architectural design. The tall building has a ton of small sections, each having its own roof. The main structure is built using stone bricks and decorated using vines. Each section of the living quarters is made using wooden planks and fences, with the roof being made out of prismarine bricks and dark prismarine.

7) Warped house build

This Minecraft build is almost entirely made using cyan and bluish-green colored blocks. A few exceptions are some parts of the main structure that are built using stripped logs, some polished deepslate in the main structure and balconies, and some andesite and cobblestone used for the chimney. Aside from this, the entire build is made using the following blocks:

Warped planks, warped fences, dark prismarine, and prismarine bricks for the roof.

Warped stairs

Warped trapdoor

Stripped warped stem

Warped slabs

6) Pirate house

This build delivers a small insight into the architectural design of some pirate houses back during the Golden Age of Pirates. The pirate house can be seen in quite a small space with multiple floors. A single balcony can be seen in the build with single fences running down to look like a rope. The house itself is made almost entirely of wood, with part of its foundation comprising loosely placed diorite and granite.

5) Book house

This amazingly creative Minecraft build is a house that is built in the shape of a book. The creator has mentioned that the interior is still a work in progress, but the outside is quite detailed. The cover has the Yin and Yang symbol on it, aligning with a symmetrical art design at the borders. The player has even made a bookmark that is shaped like stairs, and a clasp for the book, also in the shape of a staircase.

4) Cool house recreation

This Minecraft build is a recreation of a real-life house that was spotted by the build’s creator. The house has a bricked roof, a chimney, and walls made using wooden planks. Torches have been used for lighting, and leaf blocks can be seen as decorative blocks. The house has multiple rooms and windows, along with an attic.

3) Group of cool minka-style houses

This Minecraft build contains a group of Japanese-style houses built in the Minka architectural style. Each house is unique and has varying heights and sizes in general. Each building, however, has the same color combination: a dark red roof with yellow walls and a white foundation.

2) A base in mid-air

This Minecraft build contains a large house on a platform in the middle of nowhere. A small forest can be seen around the house, with tons of grass, shrubs, bushes, and flowers. The house itself has a large red roof that is built using concrete powder, concrete, and red wool blocks. The frame of the house is built using wooden planks, and the walls have been built using a variety of white-colored blocks like white wool and quartz.

1) Suburban house recreation

This Minecraft recreation of a real-life suburban house is quite detailed and comes with its very own garage. Unlike the previous recreations on this list, this house contains brick walls.

Players can also notice that the roof is made out of blackstone and bordered with quartz slabs and blocks. Trapdoors have been used as window shutters, and a large chimney can be seen at the top of the house.

