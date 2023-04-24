3 best Minecraft Slimefun servers

Slimefun is a popular mod for Minecraft that was created to improve gamers' online experiences. A variety of new and different things, as well as miscellaneous multi-block architectures, are added by this plugin. The items range from a simple backpack to a jetpack to soar, adding many magical and scientific features.

It's highly customizable, so you can make it as simple or complex as you'd like. Here is a list of the three best Slimefun servers around, and we will describe why they're good and what makes them unique.

Minecraft Slimefun servers are very enjoyable

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a Slimefun Minecraft server with a friendly community. It has a great spawn, and the staff is very helpful. There are many things to do here, including PvP, parkour, and more!

There are also many ways you can earn money on this server: you can sell items in their shops or trade them with other players. You can get creative by building your own business and selling the products you create in that particular shop!

This server has a large prison server area on the server where you're able to participate in tons of illicit activities. Players are able to make black markets, gamble amongst other inmates, or even engage in gang fights with other members on the server.

A tutorial on what you can do on the server is readily available, so anyone interested in joining shouldn't have difficulty understanding MoxMC.

Average player count: 500-2500

2) ChocoHills

IP address: play.chocohills.com

ChocoHills is an extremely friendly server (Image via Mojang)

ChocoHills is a great Minecraft server for beginners as well as experienced players. The server has a friendly staff and community, so you can expect to have a good time on ChocoHills.

The server's only downside is that it sometimes experiences lag when too many people play at once. However, this is easily remedied by using the /home command or teleporting back to your house if you need to leave the game temporarily.

ChocoHills offers various game modes for its players, such as SMP, Creative, Factions, and OneBlock. The SMP and OneBlock servers have the Slimefun plugin added, adding a lot of extra content you wouldn't normally see on a similar server.

Average player count: 10-100

1) RoyaleMC

IP address: play.royale-mc.com

RoyaleMC is the best Slimefun server around (Image via Mojang)

RoyaleMC is a Minecraft server with a huge community and fun and helpful staff. It has numerous plugins, such as Slimefun, Skyblock, and more! Any player looking for an amazing online experience should join their Discord server for tons of socializing and giveaways.

The game modes available on this server are Survival and Skyblock. Players are able to go at it alone or with friends while participating on the server. If you're familiar with how the Slimefun plugin works, you should have no problem enjoying yourself on RoyaleMC.

SkyBlock is a survival map in Minecraft where users construct and dwell on a floating island. The map's objective is to prosper, extend your island, and survive without using cheats. The SkyBlock map comes in a wide variety, even with mods that are available to add more content to the normally played game.

The Survival version of this Minecraft server is much simpler, just like normal survival, but with many additional items due to the various plugins implemented. Overall, this server is a fantastic choice for new or returning players.

Average player count: 25-100

Minecraft Slimefun server tips and tricks

Tip 1

Numerous Slimefun Items might be locked depending on the setup of the server you're playing on. This implies that either you will require special authorization to utilize the item, or you will need to do some research on the item before using it. Simply click on an item in your guide that says "LOCKED" to research it. When researching items, you will lose experience points, so be sure you have some on hand.

Tip 2

You must build this machine as your first one. A Crafting Table must be positioned on top of a Dispenser. For most Slimefun Recipes, right-clicking the Crafting Table after placing the recipe into the Dispenser is the preferred creation method.

Tip 3

Numerous Recipes could call for different ingots or alloys. In the Enhanced Crafting Table, you begin by creating a Gold Pan. With your gold pan, right-click on the gravel to obtain sifted ore. Create an Ore Washer to refine your sifted ore after that. Hold onto the several dusts you will receive, they're quite valuable.

Tip 4

Over 500 new products and recipes have been added to Minecraft with Slimefun. Despite the plugin's extensive feature set, there is a need for improvement in the documentation; if you need help, be sure to ask server staff or do some research online.

Poll : 0 votes