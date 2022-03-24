3 things that make Axolotls so rare in Minecraft

There are many different mobs in Minecraft that players will come across in their journey, and one of the rarest and cutest mobs in the game is the Axolotl.

These aquatic predators may look cute, but they can put up a fight with most water-based creatures, including the drowned. They are passive to the player, can help them, and can also be bred. Here are three things that make them so rare in Minecraft.

3 things that make Axolotls so rare to encounter in Minecraft

In the real world, Axolotls are rare because they are an endangered species. There are actually more Axolotls in captivity and owned as pets than there are in the wild.

Minecraft stays true to this fact and makes them as rare and hard to find in the game as they are in real life. On top of that, there are rare color variants of this mob, which adds to their rarity.

1) Axolotls spawn in lush caves

When Axolotls spawn, they will spawn in lush caves, which the player is not able to spawn directly into during world generation. Finding these can be a bit difficult, but if the player knows what to look for it can be a bit easier.

An Azalea tree will generate above a lush cave, and players can dig down from it to end up right inside a lush cave and can begin the hunt for an Axolotl.

2) There needs to be water for an Axolotl to spawn

When the player finds a lush cave, that does not mean that it is guaranteed there will be an Axolotl inside of it. As a passive aquatic mob, Axolotls need to have water inside the lush cave in order to spawn.

If there is no water inside the lush cave, then there will be no axolotls there. However, players can generally find one nearby if water is available inside the lush cave.

3) In addition to being hard to find, a certain color Axolotl is more rare than others

There are five different color variations of Axolotl in Minecraft. Four of them each have a 24.98% chance of spawning, either by being bred, with a spawn egg, or can be encountered in the world.

These are the leucistic, or pink Axolotl, known as Lucy, the Cyan Axolotl (light blue), Gold (yellow) Axolotls, and Wild (brown) Axolotls. The rarest, Blue Axolotl, has a 0.083% chance of being spawned or found.

Players can breed their Axolotls for increased numbers, or a chance at finding the elusive Blue Axolotl

Breeding Axolotls is easy once the player does the hard part of finding two of them. Players will need to bring their two Axolotls a bucket of tropical fish and must feed each Axolotl, causing them to enter love mode.

Once both Axolotls are in love mode, they will breed and spawn a new baby Axolotl at their location. Players will need to be very patient in order to find the blue variant due to its low probability of spawning.

Edited by Danyal Arabi