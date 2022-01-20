3 most useful Minecraft 1.18 biomes (and 3 not so useful)

Minecraft is a game known for being dynamic in every aspect, from its world and terrain generation to its mobs and various interactive items. The presence of a number of different biomes only solidifies its stance as being ever-changing. Each biome has distinct qualities and features that set it apart, like the rate of mob spawning or the generation of structures.

There are a total of 61 biomes and sub-biomes in Minecraft. These are divided into seven categories according to the biome’s temperature. The categories are snowy (snowy plains, ice spikes), cold (taiga, windswept hills), temperate (plains, jungle, forest), arid or warm (desert, savanna, badlands), nether, and the end.

Additionally, cave biomes include lush and dripstone caves, while aquatic biomes include warm oceans, frozen oceans, and more. This article will tell players about some useful and useless biomes in Minecraft.

Biomes in Minecraft: 3 biomes worth exploring (and 3 to avoid)

The following three biomes are effective in many ways:

1) Badlands biome

Badlands biomes are rare (Image via Minecraft)

The Badlands biome is one of the tougher biomes to find in the game. Dead bushes can be found almost everywhere, preventing the player from running out of sticks to craft new weapons or tools.

Additionally, the number of abandoned mineshafts and gold ore is significantly greater in this biome than in other biomes, leading to a ton of discoverable loot.

2) Desert biome

Deserts are barren but profitable (Image via Minecraft)

Desert biomes are pretty common and have a ton of nice features. They contain pillager outposts, lava pools, and villages. Additionally, players can find desert wells and desert pyramids in this biome. The latter has desert temples and structures that are filled to the brim with loot.

3) Soul sand valley

While soul sand valleys can be incredibly annoying to travel through, what with skeletons and ghasts shooting the player and the soul sand slowing them down, they have a higher chance than other biomes to spawn Nether fortresses.

Note: The aforementioned biomes are not ranked according to progression difficulty or how beginner-friendly they are. They solely focus on some effective loot and interesting structures.

3 biomes to avoid in Minecraft

The following three biomes are aptly described by the phrase, “get in and get out”:

1) Swamp biome

Swamp biomes contain a ton of trees and vines. Also, mobs like pigs and slimes can be found here. However, it can be pretty annoying when trying to traverse this biome, whether it is on foot or in a boat, hitting lily pads along the way.

2) Basalt Deltas

Basalt Deltas biome (Image via Mojang)

This biome is one of the most dangerous biomes to travel in, as it contains pockets and pools of lava everywhere, along with a rough terrain full of pillars and gaps. Hostile mobs like magma slimes can easily push players into lava or off a cliff.

3) Ocean biomes

Oceans are pretty to look at (Image via Mojang)

Whether it is spawning on an island with no resources around or just exploring the vast ocean biomes in search of land or an ocean monument, most players would agree that every ocean biome in the game is a pain to deal with. Guardians drowned with tridents and magma blocks sucking players down. Nothing more needs to be said.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

