4 best Slimefun servers for Minecraft

Slimefun is a Minecraft add-on that aims to turn the standard Bukkit Server into a modpack without installing a single mod. It's still technically vanilla, even though it isn't.

It opens players up to a whole world of possibilities. Backpacks to jetpacks are available in this incredible plugin, making it one that many are interested in.

Fortunately, there are tons of servers with Slimefun. Minecraft servers are often multi-faceted and have several different types of add-ons, game modes, and more.

As such, there are tons of servers with Slimefun that also have other things to do. Most servers are joined not only because of one thing they offer but the variety of options gamers are given.

Slimefun servers for Minecraft players to thoroughly enjoy

4) Obtania MC

ObtaniaMC @ObtaniaMC ObtaniaMC has just reopened! Join us now at IP obtaniamc.com v1.18.2 ObtaniaMC has just reopened! Join us now at IP obtaniamc.com v1.18.2 https://t.co/HY1kcIffbO

Obtania MC is one of the most fun servers available. Servers provide a unique experience to their users, and this is one of the best that crafters can have.

It mirrors society and provides them with a chance to live out their lives in a virtual fashion. It has Slimefun, too, which makes it even better. Here's what the server is described as:

"Our server uses a golden shovel-style land claiming system in order to prevent grief, and enables the creation of fantastic builds through cheap building materials and free fly tokens from crates. Through Slimefun, with many of its adadd-onswe provide a plethora of extremely engaging activities and our custom enchantments provide a level of progression beyond normal vanilla Minecraft. Quests are our main source of income into the economy, and player shops are easy to set up to buy and sell items."

This is a can't-miss experience for any Slimefun hopefuls.

3) DragonCraft

The express goal of this particular server is to provide a modded experience without using mods. That's why it's such a tremendous Slimefun server because that's the function of the add-on!

This server is also one of the most unique as it has dragons and fantasy elements, something Minecraft doesn't. It's also not a popular part of many servers, which sets DragonCraft apart.

2) The Cavern

One of the top Slimefun servers available (Image via TheCavern.net)

According to the creators:

"The Cavern is a peaceful 1.16.4 Survival Towny server with the sole purpose of providing a unique experience. The Cavern provides endless enjoyment and content for all players alike. What are you waiting for? Join us today."

This server has Slimefun as well as so many other additions, like:

Keep Inventory

Towny

mcMMO

Marriages

Balanced Economy

Jobs

Player Shops

It's not as focused on Slimefun as others, but it's still a well-rounded server for Minecraft gamers to sink their virtual teeth into. There are over 100 open spots, too, so getting involved should be no issue.

This, and many other Slimefun servers, is not operating on version 1.19. That's not uncommon for popular servers, and this one is in version 1.16.4, to be exact.

1) Meta Mechanists

One of the best servers overall has to be Meta Mechanists. Here's what it has in store for potential users:

Keep Inventory

Slimefun

Survival

Automation

Infinity Expansion

Land Claim

Here's what the creators said as to why it's one of the best Slimefun servers:

"We're largely oriented around Slimefun, a plugin that adds hundreds of new items. Design huge factories, automate everything, become invincible, go to space, and build cool stuff. Our powerful dedicated server hardware allows for large-scale factories and all kinds of other builds without impacting performance."

It is an open server that has plenty of space to join.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far