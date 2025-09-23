5 Minecraft game drop ideas Mojang should consider next

Mojang will soon reveal the next game drop in Minecraft Live on September 27, 2025. They will also release The Copper Age game drop very soon. As of now, there is no official announcement or even a hint as to what the next game drop will offer.

While the community is speculating about the next game drop, here are a few ideas or themes that I think could feature in future game drops.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 feature ideas that Minecraft should implement in future game drops

1) Small End update

Mojang could simply release a small amount of End features through a game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While the community is eagerly speculating and waiting for a major End update, Mojang could simply release an End-themed game drop, where they release only a handful of really exciting features to satiate the fanbase.

The End game drop could be a massive success since the playerbase has been craving for a dimension update for years. Even if it will be a small update, it could still bring lots of new features like a new biome, mob, mechanics, weapon, armor set, and more.

2) More advanced combat mechanics

Combat could massively improve through a game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game have vastly different combat mechanics. While players have to charge their attacks in Java, they can simply spam the weapon in Bedrock. Hence, Mojang could come up with a major combat overhaul in a game drop that removes this disparity and brings new mechanics like dashing, rolling, and different styles of melee and ranged attacks.

These kinds of new features might make in-game combat a lot more fun and interesting again, especially for those who are bored with the same mechanics.

3) More birds

More birds can be added to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge/ThePavoReality)

Minecraft has only two birds: chickens and parrots. Hence, Mojang can simply add a host of new birds to the game. Most of them can be the ones that can fly high, making the skies a lot more interesting to look at.

Since many players are fans of sunsets and sunrises in the game, adding birds that can fly towards the sun during golden hours can look brilliant. Furthermore, most birds should be tameable and can help players in various ways.

4) More underwater mobs

Mojang should add more underwater creatures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has spent several recent years enhancing the Overworld realm, but they have not yet added significant new features to the underwater wildlife. They can release a game drop themed around underwater creatures, where they can add two or three new real-life underwater creatures, some passive, others hostile.

This kind of update will rejuvenate the ocean biomes, urging the player base to rediscover the depths and find out what these new mobs have to offer.

5) Seasons update

Seasons could also feature in Minecraft's next game drop (Image via CurseForge/TheAdubbz)

Another feature that the playerbase has craved for a long time is seasons in Minecraft. While the in-game weather does change from sunny to rainy and back, there are no set seasons that biomes experience. Trees do not shed any leaves or become brown in color, and only the cold biomes experience snow.

Hence, a future game drop could add the feature through which every biome experiences different seasons.

