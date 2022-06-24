4 most underwhelming features of Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released on June 7, and it brought loads of new mobs, biomes, blocks, and items with it. Although it was well-received by millions of players around the globe, some of the new features were slightly underwhelming.

The Wild update released Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay mobs dwelling in different biomes and structures. The spooky Deep Dark biome was finally released along with the dense and muddy Mangrove Swamp biome. Both biomes have brand new blocks and items for players to collect. Although most of the features in the update are fascinating, some of them are not up to the mark.

4 underwhelming features in Minecraft 1.19 update

4) Swift Sneak enchantment

Enchantments are powerups that can be used in several situations; however, this might not be the case for the new swift sneak enchantment. Though it is an excellent enchantment if players are frequently going into the new Deep Dark Biome, it is not useful otherwise.

The enchantment enables players to walk faster while in sneak mode. This prevents sculk sensors from triggering and allows much quicker escapes. It is a treasure enchantment and can only be found in Ancient City chests.

3) Goat Horn

Back in 2020, Goat horns were announced when Mojang was about to release the Caves and Cliffs update in which Goats were being added. Mojang delayed the release of the item as they wanted to work on it even more. The Goat horn has finally been released in the Minecraft 1.19 update, but it is not one of the most craved items in the game.

Goat horns can be obtained either from a Pillager Outpost chest or from a Goat mob if it rams a solid block like stone, ore blocks, dripstone, and so on. There are several types of horns and they make different sounds; however, they are not the most appealing. Additionally, copper horns are still not released that can greatly enhance the sound of normal goat horns.

2) Recovery Compass

The Recovery Compass is a brand new item that will reveal the player's last death location. This is a highly useful item for players who frequently meet their demise and want to retrieve all their items and XP points quickly. However, to craft this item, players will need nine echo shards that are extremely difficult to obtain since they only generate in Ancient City chests.

However, GraveStone mod is a brilliant alternative that has been around for ages. Players can play the game normally with this mod, and if they die, they will have an obituary paper after respawning, which will have the exact coordinates of their death and also retain all the dropped items in a secure grave.

1) Echo Shard

Arguably, the most underwhelming feature is the addition of echo shards. This item generates in Ancient City chests and can only be used to craft a recovery compass. Players will have to venture into a dangerous structure to obtain nine of these items to make one recovery compass. Due to the lack of items that can be crafted with echo shards, most players will not bother going down the new structure to obtain them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

