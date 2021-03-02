5 astoundingly broken Minecraft seeds

Broken Minecraft seeds contain unique elements or generations that players will normally not encounter in a typical Minecraft world.

When it comes to generating structures, Minecraft typically follows a set of rules and guidelines. However, structures that ignore the traditional rules of level generation can also be found in the game from time to time.

Rare occurrences such as igloos underwater, villager houses in the middle of ruined portals, and two different structures combined together can all be found in a broken Minecraft seed.

This article showcases five Minecraft seeds that are astoundingly broken and very fun to explore.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

5 of the most broken Minecraft seeds

#5 - Pillager Outpost clipped with a Woodland Mansion

A pillager outpost that has clipped with the corner of a woodland mansion in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The pillager outpost in this Minecraft seed can be found merged together with the corner of a woodland mansion, clipping into the interior.

Unique, naturally generated structures are supposed to spawn separately, but this pillager outpost and woodland mansion decided to ignore that rule.

Advertisement

With both a pillager outpost and woodland mansion combined, players should tread with caution because the number of illager mobs in the area will likely double.

Cords: 3061, 80, 8189

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1999508211

#4 - Jungle Temple in the Sky

A Jungle Temple that is on top of trees and looks suspended in midair in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The Jungle Temple in this Minecraft seed looks like it is balanced precariously on a few trees, which should really not be able to support the weight of the structure.

Jungle temples do not typically spawn like the one in this Minecraft seed.

Despite being a remarkably broken generation, this jungle temple can still be explored and plundered for its riches.

Cords: -388, 71, 750

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -2075578213

#3 - Ruined Portal Underwater

Advertisement

A Ruined Portal at the bottom of the ocean in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Instead of being on a surface or close to a Minecraft village, the ruined portal in this seed can be found at the bottom of the ocean.

Minecraft players who want to use this portal to get to the Nether or to loot the chest nearby will have to swim fairly deep into the water.

A potion of water breathing would likely come in handy for players who decide to take a dive and explore this underwater portal.

This generation is not very convenient for players, but it certainly is unique and quite broken.

Cords: 3541, 34, 43

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -255552462

#2 - Igloo Underwater

An igloo with a basement that is fully underwater (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

In the real world, snow will usually melt if it is placed underwater for a long period of time. However, this Minecraft igloo has decided to exist happily beneath the waves.

Instead of a view of the snowy Overworld, the window in this igloo looks out into the depths of an ocean that contains a bunch of fish and sea creatures.

Advertisement

This underwater igloo generation is a textbook example of a rare and wacky structure generation.

As an added bonus, players will be able to see what the route to an igloo's basement actually looks like. The pillar down to the basement is typically surrounded by other blocks, but it is fully exposed here.

Cords: 318, 63, 6589

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1759485

#1 - Village destroyed by a massive Ruined Portal

A massive Ruined Portal wreaked complete havoc on this Minecraft village (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The villagers who call this Minecraft village their home really experienced some bad luck. Right in the middle of this Minecraft village, players will discover a giant ruined portal.

A massive ruined portal being in the middle of a village is strange enough, but this portal also has a house right in the middle of it.

This is an unbelievably broken generation and one that players should really check out and explore for themselves.

Cords: 143, 64, 79

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 705473037

RELATED: 5 insanely broken Minecraft seeds