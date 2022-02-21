5 best add-ons for Minecraft Survival

Since its full release in 2011, Minecraft has had a ton of external customization capabilities. The community has been extremely active in developing mods, texture packs, resource packs, shaders, and more for the game’s many versions.

Minecraft Java uses mods to change and add new items, mobs, blocks, biomes, and even dimensions to the game. A similar role is played by the use of add-ons in Minecraft Bedrock.

Add-ons, while not exactly the same as mods, work in a similar manner. Players can add a ton of customized content to the game and can change the textures, sounds, and even the behavior of in-game mobs and other entities like blocks and items.

Add-ons are available for every version of Bedrock Edition and can be downloaded from the internet or made by the player. This article will state five of the best addons for Minecraft’s Survival mode

Top 5 add-ons for Survival mode in Minecraft

5) Walking chests

Storage can be a pain to manage in Minecraft, this add-on makes it so that chests in the game can follow players around, ensuring that loot stays safe and is accessible at all times.

Chests in this addon work a lot like pets in the game. Players will have to tame the chest first, after which it will follow their orders. Chests can jump, turn and stop at the command of the player.

4) Damian's Bedrock++

Showcasing some of the new tools and weapons (Image via mcpedl.com/ DamianToZiomal)

This addon adds new functionality to the game in terms of the ores that can be crafted into weapons. Players can make tools from emerald and lapis lazuli, with more powerful alternative variants available for existing weapons like gold and netherite swords.

Other new additions include the ultimate crafting table, stone tools being made from all types of stone, new types of armor sets, new recipes for existing items, and more.

3) Sorting Wand

The Sorting Wand add-on (Image via mcpedl.com/Amon28)

This add-on is one of the most convenient additions to the latest version of Minecraft Bedrock. Sorting through the tons of stuff in a player’s chests can be exhausting.

Thankfully, this add-on can sort every item in the chest by just clicking on one button. Each item will be neatly stacked together.

2) God of War

This add-on is based on the popular video game, God of War. It replaces mobs, weapons, and items with those from the God of War game, including relics like the Leviathan Axe.

Players can choose to take on the challenging survival mode in this add-on, which will be a fulfilling experience.

1) Brad's Mobs

A glimpse at the "Brad's mobs" add-don (Image via mcpedl.com/Brad Is Cool 69)

As the name suggests, this add-on adds a ton of new mobs to the game. Six new mobs can be seen. Some, like The Meatball, are massive in size, terrifying and hostile.

However, other mobs like the Dragonfly and the Butterfly are passive mobs. An important thing to note is that players will need to enable all experimental features if they want the update to work.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

