5 best AFK farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

One of the best ways to obtain loads of items in Minecraft 1.19 is by creating a farm. As players progress further in the vast sandbox game, they will feel the need to obtain more and more items. Hence, they will most probably build these contraptions with the help of mobs.

However, some of the best farms are those where players do not need to do anything. These types of farms are called AFK (Away from Keyboard) farms. It means that a player can be completely inactive and leave the game running as their farm automatically runs in the background.

There are many types of farms where players can create a safe AFK spot and let the farms in the loaded chunks run for longer periods.

Top 5 AFK farms for Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Gold Farm

Though gold is not the most precious item that players crave in Minecraft 1.19, it can be used to create some of the best food items like golden apples and carrots. The only way to automatically obtain gold is by creating a farm around Zombified Piglins of the Nether realm. These neutral mobs drop gold nuggets and ingots that can be collected and used by players.

The farm can be created on the Nether roof and players can construct floors made up of magma blocks. Here, the Zombified Piglins will spawn and eventually fall through the middle and die from fall damage. Players can create an AFK platform high above the farm to keep the chunk loaded and the farm running.

4) Iron Farm

Iron is arguably the most needed resource in Minecraft 1.19. Even experienced players who use diamond or netherite gear, constantly need iron for several other purposes. Hence, a simple iron farm can be created using iron golems that drop iron ingots upon death.

When Villagers are near a Zombie, they panic and make an Iron Golem. This technique can be exploited to create the farm. Later on, players can simply create an AFK platform and let the farm work and collect iron.

3) Creeper Farm

After playing in Minecraft 1.19 for a while, players will feel the need to obtain gunpowder. Since Elytra only allows players to glide down and not fly, players frequently craft fireworks to keep boosting them in order to fly. Hence, they will also need gunpowder that can mainly be obtained from Creepers.

Creeper farms can be created in several ways, but most of them are automatic. This means that players can simply create one and go to AFK to keep spawning Creepers that will automatically die and drop gunpowder. The item can also be used to craft TNT, which is quite useful in certain scenarios.

2) Fishing Farm

Fishing might be one of the most boring features of Minecraft 1.19, but if players fish for a long time and with a properly enchanted fishing rod, they can obtain some of the best loot from a body of water.

Over the years, players have come up with a way to make an AFK farm where they can keep fishing from a single block of sourced water and obtain loads of precious items with a properly enchanted fishing rod.

1) Villager Food Farm

Farmers are some of the best variants of the villager mobs simply because they can automate a crop farm by working in it. This technique can be used to create an automatic food farm where players can obtain all kinds of vegetables like potatoes, carrots, beetroots, and also wheat.

They can further process them to create food items. Farmers will not only automate the farm but will also be able to trade items with players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

