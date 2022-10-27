5 best Bedrock seeds for Minecraft 1.19.2 in 2022

Typically, when Minecraft players create a new world, the game's world generator randomizes the landscape and structures. However, by using an existing seed, players can place themselves in a world that suits them best.

There are countless Minecraft seeds to choose from for both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. However, if a Bedrock player is looking for some great seeds, many have been shared by the community. These seeds are compatible with the latest version of the game and should provide plenty to enjoy for players of all types.

While it'd be impossible to list every Bedrock-compatible seed, there are many worth checking out for version 1.19+.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

542630838 and 4 other fantastic Minecraft Bedrock seeds to enjoy in version 1.19

1) -3832188667730420108

The mushroom island in this seed should provide an excellent starting point (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed is great for players who want an easier start in Survival Mode.

While players begin in a desert biome, there is an adjacent jungle they can visit to collect wood resources. They may just want to use them to make a boat, as there is a massive mushroom island just southwest of spawn at (X: -307, Z: 222). The island won't spawn hostile mobs, providing players with a safe haven to build and craft whatever they like.

If the mushroom island isn't preferred, players can head to (X: 312, Z: -216) to find a nearby desert village. This can be a solid starting location to get one's bearings as well.

2) 4990845434260701108

This particular Minecraft seed is perfect for lovers of snowy biomes (Image via Mojang)

If warm climate biomes aren't one's preferred Minecraft biomes, this may just be the Bedrock seed for you.

Players begin on a snow-covered island adjacent to a small winter village, surrounded by a frozen ocean on three sides. The spawn island also possesses a ruined Nether portal at (X: -392, Z: -424) for quick access to the fiery dimension.

For a little extra loot, it's a good idea to check out the shipwreck located just off the coast of the village at (X: -312, Z: -200). The loot should be randomized, but players may just find something considerably helpful to their survival prospects.

3) 542630838

For biome variety and a comfortable spawn area, Bedrock users may want to give this seed a look (Image via u/tylerofcool/Reddit)

This is a well-rounded Minecraft seed with a little bit of everything. Both beginners and veterans will appreciate its secure spawn point, which provides a nearby ruined portal for some quick loot at (X: 104, Z: 72).

Once players have picked up the items in the loot chest, they can head northward to find a village at (X: 200, Z: -328) and set up shop or do some trading.

The starting area around the spawn point is quite diverse. Within a few hundred blocks, players can find a forest, taiga, plains, snowy plains, dark forests, and bamboo jungle biomes. This should help players secure any and all resources they might need.

4) 599282705

This seed provides a gorgeous lush cave system right at spawn (Image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft seed doesn't have immediate access to villages or free loot, it does have some breathtaking landscapes at spawn.

Directly north of the spawn point, players will find a coral reef located in a large crater lake. Even better, the crater itself is complete with a gorgeous lush cave system to explore.

The cave system should provide some food in the form of glow berries. Players may just be able to find an axolotl to bring along with them on their Minecraft adventures.

The crater lake is also just a gorgeous sight and would be an excellent location to take some quality screenshots.

5) 3546842701776989958

A chaotic cluster of structures awaits players directly south of this seed's spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft seed has a little bit of chaos south of the spawn point. At approximately (X: 200, Z: 200), players will find a village at the intersection of a desert and a mangrove swamp. It is adjacent to a pillager outpost, a desert pyramid, a ruined Nether portal, and even a beached shipwreck.

Collecting loot from all these structures will take time, and players will want to make sure they're well-equipped to explore them. The pillagers who have moved in next door to the village don't take kindly to trespassers, whether they are players or unsuspecting villagers.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes