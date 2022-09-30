5 best beginner-friendly Minecraft build ideas in 2022

One of the main aspects of Minecraft is building structures. Since the game offers players an unlimited supply of blocks and items, they are automatically encouraged to create builds. Whenever beginners enter a world for the first time, they gather all the necessary resources and try to build their first safe house to spend the night in.

Once their base is fleshed out and expanded, they can look forward to creating new structures. If beginners have some time to rethink and remake their base itself, they can do so by using some of these build ideas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are innumerable build designs that are worth checking out as well.

Top 5 Minecraft build ideas for beginners in 2022, ranked

5) Underwater base

A brilliant underwater base with a cozy interior (Image via Twitter/@fedo_minecraft)

Usually, players create structures that are above water since placing and breaking blocks is relatively easy, and they don't have to worry about their breath. However, underwater bases can look amazing if built right.

The only downside is that it can be slightly difficult for beginners since they can drown or get attacked by the Drowned. If they are up for the task, they can create a small and cozy base, mostly made up of glass blocks, so they can see the aquatic life.

4) Beach House

A simple beach house is also a great structure to build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/CoomradePepe)

Creating a base on a beach is also a great option. Beach houses can be created by players to easily access both land and water without traveling far.

The only downside to this location is that players must be wary of hostile mobs from both land and water. Besides that, it is a great and relaxing way to spend time in the vast open-world game.

3) Tent

If beginners find a mountain, they can create a cozy tent as a shelter in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While traveling, beginners will find massive mountains, either snowy or stony. In any case, they can create small and cozy tents on them to relax for a while and soak in the beautiful scenery from the top.

Tents can be made of different configurations and sizes. Players can also place a campfire to add more to the location and the build. These tents can also indicate where the players have gone and act as shelters while traveling.

2) Underground base

Beginners will spend most of their time underground, might as well make a base (Image via Reddit/u/OnTheSpotLive)

In Minecraft, beginners will mostly be mining and exploring the caves. After all the recent updates, the Overworld's underground generation has drastically changed. Hence, Minecraft players can build a complete base in the caves where players can live and mine much more easily.

Underground bases can also act as panic shelters where players can stay secure.

1) Hobbit Hole

Beginners who are familiar with Lord of the Rings will especially enjoy hobbit holes in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Igor_Gyepreteper)

This type of base build is inspired by the popular film series Lord of the Rings, where fictional characters called 'Hobbits' live. These cozy houses have special circular doors and are usually made inside a small hill; players can also build these structures inside a mountain.

Minecraft players who are also fans of the film franchise or want to try a unique base design can try to build hobbit holes. They can even go slightly underground if players need more space for storage, enchanting, and more.

