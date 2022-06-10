5 best biomes to build houses in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a survival game. This means that players are inherently set against the world around them, with nighttime bringing hordes of enemies, undead and explosive. The best way for players to best the environment is by building themselves a form of shelter. Some call them houses, others prefer the term base, and they all achieve this goal of protecting players.

With dozens of biomes available in Minecraft, there is no dearth of choices when deciding where to post up and settle down. The sheer amount of options available can be paralyzing, though there are some biomes better suited to building than others.

5) Jungle

An example of a treehouse city (Image via Reddit)

While an unexpected choice for this list, the real potential of Minecraft's jungle biome is unquestionable. Taking inspiration from real-world sources, players could replicate the ancient ruins that can be found throughout Central and South America. The Incan, Aztec, and Mayan influences would look fantastic in the overgrowth that Minecraft jungles are known for.

Minecraft players could even create their base in the style of Chichen Itza or a similar ancient ziggurat. And then there is the potential for treehouse bases and cities sprawling across treetops and connected by hanging bridges.

While the overgrown nature of the jungle normally works against many builds, there is an inspiration to be found even in what most would consider a frustrating biome to build in.

4) Non-dark oak forests

An example of a log cabin in a snowy taiga biome (Image via Pinterest)

This applies to all the forest variants other than the dark oak forest, as they all work wonderfully for more rugged builds.

Forests and birch forests make for incredible places to build many survival-style houses as the blending of wood and stone that this style of house typically uses makes for a wonderful block palette and combination when compared with the logs and leaves.

Colder forest biomes such as taiga and old-growth taiga make for incredible biomes for log cabins. The cozy and warm aesthetics of these cabins contrast wonderfully

3) Dark oak forests

An example of a Gothic mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike other forest biomes, dark oak forests lend themselves to a particular style of build. Woodland mansions work so well in the dark oak forest for a reason. The darker aesthetic and vibe of the build fits in wonderfully to this biome as it is also visually and thematically darker than most other overworld biomes.

Minecraft players can tap into this darker feel by creating equally darker themed houses. This biome would make a perfect location for a Victorian house or Gothic mansion, with harsher, darker, and sharper architecture fitting into the vibe of the dark forest. Combined with the darker colors that these styles are known for, this biome is an easy choice for this type of house.

Of course, players could also build the same style of survival house that they would in other forest biomes, and it would work just fine. But the potential for something greater helps elevate this biome above other wooded biomes.

2) Stony peaks/mountain biomes

An example of a mountain top castle with a stony peaks backdrop (Image via Pinterest)

These large mountain biomes can feel quite intimidating upon first viewing. Stretching sometimes hundreds of blocks into the sky and above the surrounding terrain, these mountains are chock full of valuable ores.

They are also great for certain types of builds. Specifically, mega structures such as castles or keeps that match the intimidation factor that the mountain ranges already have. Alternatively, these peaks would also look good with villages spread out among the peaks connected by hanging bridges.

The potential of Minecraft's alpine peaks is limited only by the imagination of players who stumble upon them.

1) Plains

An example of farmhouses built in a plains biome (Image via Reddit)

While not the most exciting or visually interesting of biomes, plains biomes are by far the best for building. The large expanses of unobstructed land make them perfect for large-scale building projects, where forests would require cutting down vast amounts of trees, mountains would require tons of flattening, and swamp or ocean biomes would require lots of filling in water.

The true strength of the plains biome when it comes to building is in just how versatile it is. Even if players want to build a house in a theme of a different biome, plains biomes, due to the reasons stated above, are also the easiest to totally terraform and customize.

Minecraft plains biomes lend themselves particularly well to farmhouse builds as the open space can easily be turned into massive fields of crops to really bring the peaceful vibe to another level.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

