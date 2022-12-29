5 best chandelier designs for Minecraft

Minecraft allows players the freedom to decorate their bases and structures as they please. With access to unlimited blocks and items, there are limitless possibilities in-game for building structures and objects. One such creation that adds a touch of elegance to a structure is a ceiling-hung chandelier.

Chandeliers beautifully light up the interior parts of a structure. Players can use items like lanterns, torches, end rods, and other light-emitting blocks to create them. Here are some of the best chandelier designs to try creating in Minecraft:

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Chandeliers can be designed in any way and there are innumerable designs to choose from.

5 brilliant chandelier designs for Minecraft

1) Green chandelier using emerald block

This beautiful chandelier has an emerald block in the center and several end rods on glass panes (Image via Reddit / u/kr3mpl3r)

End rods are arguably the best light-emitting blocks that can be used to create chandeliers in the game. Players can build unique designs with an emerald block in the middle. With this design, several glass panes protrude out with end rods on them. Finally, the entire chandelier can be attached to the ceiling using a chain.

2) Massive spooky chandelier

Massive chandelier made from blackstone and soul lanterns in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/GrandAdmiralSpock)

Players can build this massive chandelier using blackstone and soul lanterns. It consists of all blocks that originate from the Nether realm. It is ideal for players looking to use them in structures related to Ancient City and the Deep Dark.

3) Sea lantern and end rods chandelier

Sea lantern blocks can also be used to create beautiful chandeliers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a visually-appealing chandelier that features end rods and sea lantern blocks. It has white quartz blocks which form the main body of the object. When one looks closely, one will notice that the quartz blocks are assembled in the shape of a heart.

Instead of chains, this chandelier is hung to the ceiling using wooden fences. Though not the most realistic approach, it maintains the clean esthetics of the decoration.

4) End rod chandelier

If multiple end rods are placed in a certain way, they create a beautiful chandelier in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

End rods are one of the cleanest light-emitting blocks in the game. If players stack them vertically and create several end rods close to each other, they can create a beautiful chandelier. It is one of the simplest designs to create and requires basic resources. The only challenge is obtaining the required items to build it. Once crafted, this simple chandelier can be built into the ceiling.

5) Simple torch chandelier

Torches and a few fences can also be used to create chandeliers in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/StalkerCelly)

Not all players will have access to rare resources to create chandeliers. Hence, this simple design can be built even by a beginner. The chandelier consists of torches, fences, fence gates, and armor stands. It also has a brewing stand that players can steal from villages.

