5 best changes and features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60 update

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.60 update debuted on February 6, 2024, bringing a sizable collection of changes and additions. Java Edition parity was improved, Experimental Features from the upcoming 1.21 update were added, and certain ores and enchantments even got a bit of a buff alongside fixing certain bugs, like the detached trail ruins generation.

All in all, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60 was a pretty sizable update compared to its peers. It might not be jam-packed with content like a major update, but it certainly stands well on its own when it comes to additions, fixes, and Experimental Feature additions that should give players plenty of entertainment as the wait for update 1.21 continues.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best changes and additions in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.60 update

1) 1.21 Experimental Features Reaching the Release Stage

Several Experimental Features for Minecraft 1.21 can now be activated outside of previews (Image via Mojang)

After extensive testing in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's Preview Program builds, the 1.21 update's Experimental Features have made their way to the stable release of 1.20.60. These include armadillo mobs and their scutes, wolf armor, trial chambers, breeze mobs, trial spawner blocks, and trial keys. However, these features are inactive by default and must be enabled in a world's settings.

This isn't to say that these features aren't still being worked on in Bedrock previews, but this is the first time they'll be available to Bedrock players outside of using the Preview Program. If players are used to playing previews, it might not mean much to them, but those betas aren't available on all Bedrock platforms, so it's a win for the fanbase as a whole.

2) Trail Ruins Generation Bug Fix

Detached trail ruins should no longer generate in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

One of the more prominent bugs appearing in several previous 1.20 Bedrock previews involved trail ruins, which would generate in a detached form where their uppermost segments would be disconnected from the main structure. This led to players spending extra time digging and mining to find the main bulk of the trail ruin, but this has fortunately been fixed in Bedrock 1.20.60.

According to Mojang's patch notes, as a means of parity, trail ruins will now generate exactly as they do in Java Edition, which didn't experience the same issues. Hopefully, this helps players spend less time searching for trail ruins and more time excavating them for their archeological goodies.

3) Increased Nether Gold/Lapis Lazuli Ore Yields

Two ore blocks will have increased item drops thanks to Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60 (Image via Mojang)

As a nice little bonus for Java parity, Minecraft players in Bedrock 1.20.60 will see their ore yields increase when mining nether gold and lapis lazuli ore. When mined with an unenchanted tool, nether gold can now drop a maximum of six gold nuggets and a maximum of 24 when using a Fortune III-enchanted tool.

Meanwhile, lapis lazuli ore has seen its maximum lapis lazuli drops increase to nine when mined with an unenchanted tool and a max of 36 with a Fortune III tool. This brings the ore returns in line with Java Edition, and Bedrock Edition players likely won't complain about this increase.

4) Improved Load Times

The transition between the loading screen and Minecraft Bedrock's main menu has been shortened (Image via Mojang)

Fairly long load times have been a pretty consistent criticism of Minecraft Bedrock, especially between different platforms. Be that as it may, Mojang took a small step toward better loading in this update by shortening the time between the loading screen reaching 100% completion and the main menu being displayed.

Ultimately, while this isn't a massive performance improvement, it's at least a step in the right direction to address the unseemly load times in Bedrock Edition. Other aspects of loading still have concerns, but it appears Mojang is making progress if nothing else.

5) Various Fall Damage Bug Fixes

Some of the most frustrating Minecraft Bedrock death bugs have been fixed in this update (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players have long lamented particularly egregious bugs in Bedrock that caused them to take large amounts of fall damage in certain situations where they weren't falling. However, Mojang confirmed in its patch notes that it has fixed three bugs of unnecessary fall damage infliction.

According to the patch notes, players can now perform actions at certain heights like Y=62, build blocks while standing atop them and moving, and approach ledges without sustaining unintentional fall damage. There are still quite a few unexplained death/damage bugs to fix, but Bedrock 1.20.60 has at least plugged a few holes.