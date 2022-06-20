5 best easy house designs to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update brings many new and exciting features, such as the warden, ancient cities, frogs, frogspawn, tadpoles, froglights, mangrove swamps, and trees, as well as mud blocks and all of the new ways players can use it for building, such as mud bricks. This is not even considering any of the new items that players can craft or find as loot.

These new features are enough to make some players want to start a new world and get quick access. This means a new house or base will be required. And while there are no issues with making the same house in every world, there is a lot of inspiration below for players wanting to mix it up.

Easiest house designs for new Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update worlds

5) Igloo home

Three types of players might want to make a simple igloo home. There are players who spawn near frozen oceans or ice spike biomes.

Next are players that simply prefer these colder biomes. While definitely not the majority of these players, every biome is someone's favorite, making these igloo homes perfect for those that simply prefer the cold.

Lastly, are players looking to set up a simple base for ice mining. Ice is a very useful material due to how fast players can move across it on boats, meaning those needing a large amount might want to set up a basic igloo home to keep them safe while they mine out the surrounding ice.

These igloo homes are very easy to make, simply requiring players to clear out a small amount of ice from an iceberg or ice spike biome to place down some basic crafting blocks, storage, and bed. However, players should be careful with furnaces and torches as they can melt the ice.

4) Starter house

The most basic of basic homes. These starter houses are basic setups that players can create in the first few Minecraft days of a new world using materials that are very common in Minecraft's early game.

These houses are quite compact, with only enough room for some basic crafting areas, such as a crafting table, furnace, and basic chest setup, with a bed in the corner.

3) Underground house

Underground bases are a great way for those who care more about the survival part of the game than the building part to quickly and effectively set up a base. They allow players to use the stone they dig through as walls and only mean that players need to decorate a single side of the base externally: wherever they placed the entrance.

Inherently scalable due to just how much space there is underground if players are willing to clear space out, the only downside to these houses is the time expenditure of expanding and adding new rooms.

2) Survival house

An upgraded version of the starter house is the survival home. These houses are larger scale than many of the homes on this list and pack a punch in terms of survivability. With dedicated space for farms, these houses can keep players well-fed without having to leave and have space for dedicated enchanting and storage areas.

Much like the starter house, this house is made with many early-game materials, such as wood planks, logs, and stones. While the starter house is quick to make in the first few days of a world, the survival house is something to make in the first few weeks of a Minecraft world.

1) Treehouse

This is an excellent yet easy way to blend the natural beauty of the Minecraft world with the practicality and usefulness of a regular home.

They can be very quick and easy to build as the foundation for the treehouse already exists in the large trees that players can find naturally generated. These houses are also great for keeping the environment's look together as they blend in super well with the trees around them.

Players can also string together multiple treehouses and use various trees for different areas, such as an enchanting tree, a storage tree, and a crafting tree.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

