5 best enchantments for a pickaxe in Minecraft 1.19

Since the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, millions of players have jumped into their favorite sandbox game to dig deep underground and explore the features of the new Deep Dark biome within the game. However, to keep digging effortlessly, players will need a good pickaxe with the appropriate enchantments on them.

Several new gamers will also be joining the game for the first time after the release of the exciting new update to see what the popular sandbox game has to offer. These newcomers must know everything about the most used tool and exactly which powerups can be applied to it. Enchantments can be applied via an enchanting table or an enchanted book.

Mine effortlessly in Minecraft 1.19 with these five enchantments for pickaxes

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking Enchantment is one of the most used in the game simply because it increases the overall durability of any tool. Certain items that are frequently used by players have limited durability and can vanish by breaking.

This enchantment essentially increases the durability of the tool and prevents it from breaking early. When players venture deep underground to experience all the new features from the Minecraft 1.19 update, this particular enchantment on their pickaxe may be very useful.

4) Silk Touch

Silk Touch is a special type of enchantment that players can use to break any block as it is without changing its properties. Many blocks in the game change into a different variant when mined, and some don't even drop as an item. This enchantment enables the pickaxe to mine any block without changing its properties or breaking it completely.

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, if players want to obtain sculk blocks, they will have to mine it with a pickaxe that has been enchanted with Silk Touch. There are several other blocks that are simply not obtainable without Silk Touch.

3) Efficiency

Efficiency is a simple yet effective enchantment that increases the mining speed of the pickaxe. Mining may feel sluggish at times, especially if players are deep underground mining stronger deepslate blocks. This enchantment can be really beneficial for those longer mining sessions. With the level 5 Efficiency Enchantment, players can break blocks extremely quickly. Combining this with the Unbreaking Enchantment is an ideal scenario for Minecraft players.

2) Fortune

When players mine any special kind of block like ores, they usually get a small number of the ore (usually just one or two) from it. However, if they want to increase the number of items dropped from a block, the Fortune Enchantment can help. This enchantment increases the number of items dropped from a single block. While mining for rare resources such as diamonds, this enchantment can greatly help players obtain many more of those much-needed diamonds.

1) Mending

Interestingly, some enchantments in the game cannot be obtained through an enchanting table. One of these treasure enchantments is Mending, which can be applied to nearly all gear, including the pickaxe. The Mending Enchantment enables an item to repair itself by absorbing XP points picked up by the player. It is essentially a step up from the Unbreaking Enchantment that players can apply to their pickaxes to make them invincible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

