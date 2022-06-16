5 best ways to get XP in the Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft 1.19, players can collect XP points by engaging in several tasks in the game. As soon as players enter the vast sandbox world, they start mining and fighting mobs. These tasks help them progress further in the game and obtain XP orbs that are dropped from certain blocks, mobs, or items.

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought one of the major changes in how players can obtain these XP orbs. With the release of the Deep Dark biome, new sculk blocks were also added. Some of these blocks are directly related to XP orbs and how XP can be stored inside them. Other than that, newcomers who are joining the game for the first time should also know that there are some tried and tested ways to gain loads of XP points.

Top 5 ways Minecraft players can obtain XP orbs in 1.19 update

5) Defeating Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon drops the most amount of XP points (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Ender Dragon is essentially the last boss mob that players encounter before completing the underlying story of the game. Hence, this mob drops the most amount of XP points once killed. Players can use exploding beds to easily kill the dragon.

Once the beast is killed, it drops 12 thousand XP points in the form of orbs. This is the most amount of XP a player can get in one go. Every new dragon after the original one will drop 500 XP points. The only downside is that fighting the dragon can be tedious.

4) Breaking sculk blocks

Sculk blocks can be mined for XP points (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The new Deep Dark biome will be filled with loads of normal sculk blocks. These are the most common variants of sculk that will be spread all around the biome. These blocks can drop 1 XP point when mined normally with any tool. If players are cautious enough and block all the sculk shriekers to prevent the Warden from spawning, they can easily break all these blocks to gain loads of XP points.

3) Completing advancements in Java Edition

Certain advancements can give XP points (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In Java Edition, whenever players complete certain advancements, they gain XP points. These advancements can be achieved by completing specific tasks like killing a mob in a particular way or traveling to every biome, etc. For example, players can get 1000 XP points by completing the How Did We Get Here? advancement. The only downside is that some of these advancements are quite difficult to complete.

2) Spawner XP farm

Spawners in dungeon (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Farms are one of the best ways to get loads of XP. One of the best XP farms can be made around a spawner. Spawners are blocks that can spawn a particular type of hostile mob. These can be found in dungeons, mineshafts, strongholds, woodland mansions, and more. Players can modify or build a structure around the spawner block and kill loads of mobs that are being spawned to gain XP as well as drop loot.

1) Enderman XP farm

Enderman farm (Image via u/happy_yetti Reddit)

Even in Minecraft 1.19 update, the best way to get loads of XP points is by making an Enderman farm on the main End island. As soon as players enter the End realm, they will notice that it is filled with Enderman mobs. Since these mobs drop a decent amount of XP points, a farm can be generated where they are lured to a trap where players can easily kill them for XP and Ender Pearls.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

