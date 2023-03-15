5 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.70 update

The march to Minecraft's Trails & Tales update continues, with both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game receiving revisions along the way. For Bedrock, in particular, the latest 1.19.70 update was released today with plenty of gameplay changes and bug fixes.

Much of update 1.19.70 involves quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements instead of new content. However, this is understandable, as more than enough content will arrive when the 1.20 Trails & Tales update is released.

For the time being, these smaller-scale updates for Java and Bedrock offer plenty in their own way without outshining update 1.20.

There are many notable inclusions in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.70, and it doesn't hurt to take a look at the biggest changes in the update.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Improved player emotes and other great changes in Minecraft 1.19.70 for Bedrock Edition

1) Improved Horse Breeding

Foal stats should now be significantly better if their parents have good stats (Image via Mojang)

For much of Minecraft's existence, breeding horses has been something of a mixed bag when it comes to results. Most of the time, foals would have jump, speed, and health stats closer to the average between their two parents.

Things are different in the latest update, making horse breeding somewhat more viable. Now, when two adult horses are bred, the resulting foal has a chance to have base stats that are even better than the ones its parents had.

In the long run, this should allow Minecraft players to breed quality horses without needing to excessively breed adults ad nauseam and scour the Overworld for those with the best stats.

2) Improved Player Emotes

Emote accessibility and clarity in Minecraft Bedrock has improved in this update (Image via Mojang)

Emotes have been a staple of Bedrock Edition for quite some time, but update 1.19.70 makes them more accessible and visible in multiplayer situations.

Emotes can now be seen within the in-game chat and have also become easier to sort. Emote wheel also has four slots and a better overall interface.

Furthermore, players can quickly fire off emotes using new shortcut keys. When they create a new character in the dressing room, the four default emotes provided by Mojang will be equipped to them automatically.

3) 1.20 Update Experimental Features

Minecraft 1.20 features like the sniffer can now be enabled outside of betas (Image via CaptainSparklez/YouTube)

Minecraft 1.20 is still some time away, but players have been fortunate enough to tinker with the update's features ahead of time. Normally, this required the use of Java Edition snapshots or Bedrock Edition previews. However, update 1.19.70 compiles the upcoming 1.20 features in these betas and places them into an experimental datapack.

Bedrock Edition players can now enable experimental features in their world creation/editing menu to gain access to the 1.20 features currently in development. Among these features are archeology, the sniffer mob, as well as the new torchflower plant.

4) Improved Vanilla Parity

Some differences between Minecraft's various editions of the game are kept separate. However, others can be tweaked to bring the games closer together when it comes to gameplay and functionality.

Update 1.19.70 brings over a dozen changes to make Java and Bedrock Edition operate more similarly. Among these are changes to Bedrock, like centering the eating/drinking animations regardless of screen aspect ratio, villagers emitting particles of anger when struck outside of a village, and witches drinking Fire Resistance potions when they're standing on a campfire.

5) Huge Collection of Bug Fixes

Though Mojang will never be able to patch out every bug in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, they can certainly do their best.

In preparation for the upcoming 1.20 update, Mojang has thoroughly tried to patch out as many problematic bugs as possible. Several crashes in Bedrock have been fixed, and many other gameplay and engine issues have been addressed.

Over 30 reported bugs have been taken care of. While listing them out might be a bit much, players can take a look at the patch notes themselves at the game's official website.

While some fans may miss some of the bugs fixed in this update, this patch should go a long way in removing the "Bugrock" moniker from this edition of the game.

