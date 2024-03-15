5 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.22 beta and preview

With Minecraft 1.21 getting closer by the day, more and more of the update's content is being added to the game for players to experiment with and bug-test. The most recent of these betas to come to Bedrock is update 1.20.80.22, which brings many changes to most of the updated features, from trial chambers and wolf armor to vault blocks and other new features.

The five best changes and additions from 1.20.80.22 can be found below, along with explanations for what makes the change so significant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.22's five best additions and changes

1) Mace added

By far, the coolest and most unexpected feature to come out of Bedrock Beta 1.20.80.22 is the inclusion of the mace with experimental content. These are the first weapons added to the game since crossbows with update 1.14, which introduced Minecraft's powerful trading systems.

They pair amazingly well with wind charges, which is convenient since some of the materials needed to craft a mace are dropped by Minecraft's upcoming breeze mob alongside the charges.

Maces are intended to allow players to leap from great distances to attack enemies, translating distances fallen directly into damage. The formula for this is 2.5 hearts of damage for every block fallen past the first. There is even a bubble of AOE knockback around the damaged mob, making the mace good for crowd control. The biggest risk is missing, as fall damage is only avoided on a hit.

2) Vault block loot overhaul

These vault block updates should make trial chambers more worth visiting (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest issues the community has had with the upcoming vault block is how often it produces unstackable items, resulting in cluttered inventories. Mojang has thankfully heard and addressed these criticisms by tweaking how loot is dispensed from vaults. They will only ever give a player a single unstackable item, with stackable items becoming more likely to compensate.

Additionally, two of the game's most common uncraftable, unstackable items, saddles and horse armor, have been removed from the vault block's loot table. Horse armor and saddles have been replaced by wind charges and heavy cores needed to craft the previously mentioned mace. There are also a few other drops added to the table, but those will be covered in their own entry.

3) New personalization options

The new banner and trim options should allow for better personalization (Image via Mojang)

Speaking of those extra vault drops, they come in the form of four new items. There are two new banner patterns available, as well as two fresh rare Minecraft armor trims.

The banner patterns are both inspired by the air element, with the guster pattern being a simplified Minecraft breeze mob. The second new pattern, flow, is an air spiral reminiscent of the newly added wind charge item. The two armor trims, flow, and bolt, are both gorgeous as well, fitting in well with the existing ones.

There are also three new pottery sherds added, exclusive to trial chambers, to allow players better personalization through Minecraft's archeological systems, which were added in 1.20.

4) Trial Chamber layout/generated updated

Trial chambers will be much more deadly after beta 1.20.80.22's changes (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers have also had some major changes made, including having two different chambers completely remade and renamed, along with a change in the layout of blocks surrounding vaults. Additionally, the ancient pots within them have been updated to include three new and exclusive pottery sherds.

Trial spawners have also been set to spawn more often in corridors, making the structure more dangerous, as deadly mobs such as Minecraft's new bogged skeleton variant will be more common.

5) Wolf armor fixes

Wolf armor is shaping up to be a very useful item (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's new protective wolf armor has also had a lot of changes made to it in this snapshot. For example, there is now a particle effect when wolf armor breaks, making it easier for players to see when their pets are in danger.

Additionally, the armor now blocks guardian eye beams and grants immunity frames. This last change means continuous damage, such as lava and fire, will not immediately shatter the armor. The last significant gameplay change is allowing wolf armor to be repaired at an anvil using scutes collected from the also new and adorable Minecraft armadillo.