5 best interior designs for Minecraft barns in 2022

Minecraft players need a central location to keep their livestock, especially because some animal mobs can be difficult to corral without a lead.

This is part of the reason why so many Minecraft players create barns for their livestock. Barns keep the player's animal mobs safe, keeping them from wandering off into trouble or out of purview.

Players can also include additional amenities such as water troughs, feeding machines, or hay bales.

Regardless, when building the interior of a barn in-game, there are a few designs worth looking at and taking inspiration from.

Minecraft: Great interior designs for a barn

5) Standard wooden stalls

This design is what many expect when creating a barn (Image via Weebly)

The standard wooden stalls consist of fairly traditional barn designs. Using wooden planks, wooden logs, and wooden fence gates, players can house their animals in these sectioned stalls with little fanfare.

The design doesn't have any bells or whistles, but it does the job. Sometimes, a Minecraft player just prefers function over form. Plus, players can always tweak or re-design the interior at a later date if they're feeling more creative.

This set of stalls and the interior will serve as a placeholder until players decide whether they want to accentuate their barn further.

4) Multi-tiered open design

This design opens things up to allow for more roaming by both animals and players (Image via Catelyn Berglund)

Minecraft players who don't mind a more spacious barn will prefer this design. This design incorporates grass within stalls, making miniaturized pastures.

Animal mobs can still be divided by type, and the second floor can be used for many purposes. Some use it for farming simple crops, while others opt to use it as a hayloft or a relaxation area.

Players can design the second floor as they please, but there's no denying that the multi-floor design looks excellent along with the natural green grass within stalls, much more so than simply pairing wooden planks, cobblestone, and dirt.

3) Medieval english barn

This build was inspired by medieval constructs originally built by the Britons (Image via MinecraftRamblings/WordPress)

Inspired by the likes of the 14th century Leigh Court Barn, this design implements a sizable number of arches and crossbeams to provide an antiquated but appealing effect.

Granted, the original barn featured more curved rafters, but these shapes can be emulated well enough at scale in Minecraft. Grass and dirt paths are used for the stalls, and reliable cobblestones line the walkways.

This archaic design is perfect for all animal mobs left in its care.

2) Red barn with hay stall interiors

This multi-floored design incorporates an interior look specifically for traditional red barns (Image via Jamina1/Minecraft Schematics)

Sometimes, Minecraft players just want to make a traditional red-and-white barn exterior, and this interior design is an excellent complement. Using a multi-floored design, the stalls are lined with the usual wooden fences and floors are lined with hay blocks.

Considering real-world barns very often use hay bedding, this is a natural fit for any barn design. The upper floor makes for a nice viewing gallery, with the topmost window allowing players to look out of their barn and into the pastures beyond.

1) Rustic barn interior with greenery

This barn design truly looks one with nature while still keeping structural integrity (Image via u/Ashgallade/Reddit)

When it comes to barn designs, this creation by Ashgallade on Reddit is a sight to behold. Hay bales rest sporadically near horse stalls, and various forms of soil and grass can be found littering the ground.

Lanterns provide nice warm lighting, and leaf blocks towards the roof create the appearance of nature peeking through the roof itself, making this barn one with the outside world.

Composters also make for excellent pillar bases for the wooden gates, even if they aren't particularly usable outside of decoration in this build.

Edited by Saman