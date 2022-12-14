5 best Minecraft 1.12.2 texture packs

If Minecraft's traditional graphics begin to feel stale, players can always find a custom texture pack to use instead. Many of these packs replace textures on nearly every block and mob in the game, completely changing the way a player sees the world around them.

While plenty of texture packs exist for the current version of the game, some players may be curious about previous versions as well. For example, version 1.12.2 remains one of the most mod-friendly and beloved iterations of Minecraft to this day. Furthermore, many texture packs that work for the current version of the game are still compatible with version 1.12.2.

For players curious about some of the best 1.12.2 texture packs, it's not a bad time to take a look at the top contenders in 2022.

Spectacular Minecraft 1.12.2 texture packs to diversify your visuals

1) Bare Bones

Encounter Minecraft with trailer-like visuals using Bare Bones (Image via Robotpantaloons/Resourcepack.net)

Mojang generally features particularly eye-catching visuals when they release official trailers for the game, and players can match those appealing graphics by using the Bare Bones texture pack. This pack smoothes out various in-game textures, giving them a distinct color pop without any real loss in detail.

At the same time, the textures are simplified and look fantastic all around without removing the distinct Minecraft feel. Simplicity doesn't always mean quality, but Bare Bones certainly boasts the best of both aspects.

Additionally, Bare Bones remains a 16x16 texture pack by default, meaning it will result in minimal performance impact.

2) Triton

Triton is both detailed and colorful in Minecraft (Image via Ringoster/Resourcepack.net)

If Minecraft players are looking for vivid details while keeping things colorful, Triton may be an excellent option for them. According to the creator, vibrancy is the aim of this texture pack while keeping things as detailed as possible. The pack also employs shader effects in many of its textures, giving them a very unique appearance in comparison to their counterparts from other packs.

Character models and mobs have received reworks as well, although some players with a large amount of accessible RAM (16GB+) have reported some issues running the pack in version 1.12.2.

3) Jolicraft

A Minecraft village takes on a whole new life with the Jolicraft texture pack (Image via Adrejolicoeur/Resourcepack.net)

Being an overhaul texture pack that gives the game a much more distinct appearance, Jolicraft alters in-game textures while cleaning up the in-game UI for improved clarity. The pack puts in serious effort to make each and every texture unique, so players can easily tell the difference between similar mobs like zombies and zombie villagers.

As nice as this pack can be visually, the improved ability to distinguish blocks and entities in the environment is a huge plus.

4) Mizuno's 16 Craft

Various Minecraft blocks reimagined in Mizuno's 16 Craft texture pack (Image via Mizuno/Resourcepack.net)

Vastly improving the in-game textures without going over the top, Mizuno's 16 Craft is a 16x16 texture pack that should make the game far more pleasing to the eye without causing performance issues.

The noise within the textures themselves is removed compared to the vanilla version of the game, resulting in a simplistic yet appealing group of textures for blocks and mobs alike. It may not be every player's preference, but this pack is definitely worth trying on any type of machine thanks to its accessibility.

5) Battered Old Stuff

Battered Old Stuff can bring a perfect rustic aesthetic to Minecraft 1.12.2 (Image via Ozbillo/Resourcepack.net)

Enjoy other survival games like Rust or Medieval Dynasty? For players that do, Battered Old Stuff provides an exciting experience when it comes to a more world-worn and rustic appearance that's similar to other survival crafting titles.

This retro-styled pack can really shine with the assistance of shaders if players have a machine that can run them without performance issues. However, blocks aren't the only things affected, as mobs look far more realistic as well. All in all, this pack may not be perfect for players who love more crisp and modern textures, but it should please rugged survival fans.

