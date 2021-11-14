5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for Nether fortress

The Nether is a terrifying dimension in Minecraft, which is full of unpredictable dangers and some interesting biomes. The realm is a representation of “hell” in Minecraft, where a sea of stagnant, boiling hot magma lies at the bottom. However, along with its rivers and waterfalls of lava, it also generates spectacular structures like Nether fortresses and bastions.

Nether fortresses are vast structures found in the Nether. They are home to numerous dangerous enemies like wither skeletons and Blazes and can be difficult to find. Also, they are currently the only place where Blazes, whose “blaze rod” drops are essential for progression in Minecraft, spawn.

This article will share the five best seeds for Nether fortresses with players.

Top 5 seeds for Nether fortresses in Minecraft

5) Nether spawn above fortress

(Seed: -2026882527902887895)

The fortress can be found below the portal (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on a seashore near a grassy biome. Delving out into the sea on the spawn point’s left, an Ocean Monument can be found. A mushroom biome can also be found near the spawn. After collecting the required materials, if a Nether portal is built near spawn, the player will spawn right above a Nether fortress.

4) 3 Fortresses, 2 bastions, all biomes

(Seed: 3234116715393220833)

This seed has a close-knit Nether generation. Players can find three Nether fortresses and two bastions fairly near the nether portal’s spawn point. Also, every Nether biome can be found within 100 blocks of the nether portal, making the “Hot Tourist Destination” advancement easily achievable.

3) Fortress at Nether spawn

(Seed: -8341200316352880319)

Players spawn in a fortress in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is extremely profitable, as it spawns the player right in the middle of a village. The village is stocked with loot, resources, and food. A ruined portal can be found beside the village, which, when repaired and entered, spawns players right beside a nether fortress.

2) Three Nether Fortresses and an Interesting End Portal

(Seed: 4556224388850683745)

One of the three fortresses in this seed (Image via u/PiMaster123 on Reddit)

This seed contains three Nether fortresses close to each other. Players can find highly valuable loot from these rare structures. The second and third nether fortresses can be found adjacent to each other. Also, if a nether portal is built in the End portal room in the overworld, it will take players to one of the nether fortresses in the seed and vice-versa.

1) Fortress in treasure bastion

(Seed: 6400007844912756439)

A bastion and fortress fused together (Image via Minecraft)

This incredible seed contains a Nether fortress entwined with a bastion. The bastion in question is a treasure bastion that contains two magma cube spawners. Therefore, players can get the best of both worlds, as both bastions and nether fortresses contain valuable loot, and magma cubes can be farmed for resources and experience.

Nether fortresses can prove to be some of the most profitable structures in Minecraft if players manage to find them. They are more common in the Soul Sand Valley biome and can be easily identified due to them being made out of Nether bricks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi