5 best Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock seeds with different blocks

Minecraft is a game that is built entirely with blocks from the ground up, with every item, mob, and resource in the game being shaped like a block. While many other survival games have rushed to upgrade their graphical quality as soon as possible, Minecraft has stayed the same for over 10 long years.

Despite this, it is the single best-selling game in history, beating out other top sellers like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Tetris by a fair amount.

This article will showcase some of the best Bedrock seeds featuring different blocks and biomes.

Note: Due to seed parity, the seeds featured in this article can be used with Java Edition as well.

Top 5 seeds in Minecraft Bedrock that present players with a variety of blocks

Blocks are the basis of every Minecraft world. Whether they are used for decoration, building, or a contraption, blocks can never be outclassed by any other resource in the game, as they essentially make Minecraft what it is - a masterpiece.

1) Badlands biome at spawn (Seed: -1530122770)

This seed spawns the player into a gigantic Badlands biome. These rare biomes house different variants and shades of Terracotta. Minecrafters can find around 5-6 types of Terracotta blocks straight out of spawn.

A savanna biome lies nearby, which can provide players with blocks such as Acacia wood along with other acacia variants and acacia leaves. Also, a dripstone cave can be found within the badlands biome, granting the player an additional surplus of blocks which include dripstone block, stone, pointed dripstone, deepslate, and various ore blocks.

2) Mountains, Cliffs and a Village (Seed: -3233569307804235645)

This seed spawns the player inside a Taiga biome. A fairly large village can be found near spawn, which contains a butcher and a weaponsmith. Blocks like terracotta, cobblestone, wool, hay and wooden planks are common in villages.

Right beside the village, a crater enclosed around a huge lake can be found. A ton of cave entrances are featured inside the crater's inner walls, which lead to various mines within the naturally-generated structure.

3) Multiple structures near spawn (Seed: -1943825025)

The pillager outpost near spawn (Image via reddit/u/madammedici)

In this seed, players spawn inside an old but growing pine taiga biome. With trees towering all around, players are ensured hefty amounts of wood and leaf blocks. A Pillager outpost can be found near the spawn, with a captured iron golem along with the pillagers. The iron golem can be killed to acquire iron ingots, which, when supplied with more iron, can be turned into iron blocks.

Minecrafters can loot the outpost chest to get additional blocks like dark oak logs. An underwater ruined portal and an ocean monument can also be found a few hundred blocks off the coast.

While blocks like prismarine, sea lanterns and sponges generate in the latter, the portal can provide netherrack and magma blocks. The portal chest contains obsidian blocks and some gold items.

4) Iron vein with raw iron block (Seed: 17340184560)

In this seed, players spawn in a vast oak forest biome, and are ensured of a constant supply of the game's base blocks like oak wood, oak logs, dirt, stone, gravel and sand. Players can find an extensive mineshaft system around 158 blocks away from spawn, at Y level 36.

Looting chests in the mineshaft can net Minecraft players materials like redstone and lapis lazuli. These resources, while uncommon, can be used to build blocks like redstone and lapis lazuli blocks. Additionally, a raw iron block and an iron vein can be found at the following coordinates: -1676, -36, 299.

Raw iron blocks are not not super rare, but they are uncommon. Players are free to plunder the parent cave's depths to extract any amount of iron they want, which can contribute to the crafting of tons of iron blocks. Iron blocks have a ton of use like building anvils, iron golems, and more.

5) All biomes fairly close to spawn (Seed: -4228035625170763776)

This seed includes every Overworld biome in Minecraft within a radius of 2896 blocks from the world's spawnpoint. The presence of such a large number of different biomes within a relatively small area gives players the opportunity to collect blocks from every biome.

Rare blocks like Mycelium (found in the Mushroom biome south of spawn) and Terracotta (badlands biome in the north of spawn) can be found here. Additionally, players can also find clay and chiseled sandstone (pretty rare since they only generate in desert temples), and a plethora of blocks can be quickly obtained in this seed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

