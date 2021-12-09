5 best Minecraft 1.18 update seeds (PE) for farming

Less than a week ago, the much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update was released for all platforms. Many players have now started creating new survival worlds on version 1.18.

Players can use custom seeds to spawn in the perfect world where farming for items is easy. Seeds are strings of codes that determine all the features of the world the player will spawn in. They can be entered while creating a new world.

Minecraft 1.18 Pocket Edition seeds suitable for farming

5) Slime chunk at spawn (Seed: 8274)

A slime (Image via Minecraft)

Slimes are hostile mobs that will drop slime balls when killed. These slime balls can be used to craft slime blocks, lead, magma cream, and sticky pistons.

Players often create slime farms. However, slime can only spawn in specific chunks. The seed will spawn the player right next to a slime chunk. The slime chunk is from (-64/32) to (-49/47).

4) Village with dungeon (Seed: 816944326)

A dungeon right below a village (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the broken seeds for the Bedrock edition. It spawns a player very close to a plains biome village. The village is quite big, and while exploring it, players will find an exposed dungeon at -351, 66, -728. Next to the village, there are multiple entrances to the new cave generations.

3) Dripstone at spawn (Seed: 821163920768877950)

A huge dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

This Bedrock seed spawns the player right above a huge dripstone cave. The cave is enormous and is great for players looking for a place to farm dripstone. However, they will have to place a lot of torches to keep the mobs from spawning.

2) Lush caves close to spawn (Seed: 599282705)

A huge lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Lush cave is one of the new cave biomes introduced in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Using this seed, players spawn next to a huge lush cave.

Inside the lush cave, players can farm and grow more glow berries. Coordinates of these lush caves are -37, 75, -141.

1) Perfect place for farms (Seed: -2051072853)

Tall mountains and plains biome (Image via Minecraft & Chill/Youtube)

This seed generates the perfect place for players to create a base and a lot of farms. A bit away from the spawn point, players will find a plains biome at -955, 107, -53 surrounded by the new jagged mountain biome from all sides.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

