5 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for mangrove swamps

Mangrove swamps are the latest Minecraft biomes released with The Wild Update. Since swamps are one of the most underwhelming biomes in the game, Mojang added a new variant to keep things fresh.

The mangrove swamp is a dense biome with loads of trees and new mud blocks. It also has loads of water bodies, ranging from small puddles to long rivers. The biome also features frogs, which are new passive mobs in the game. Frogs that spawn in mangrove swamps are white in color.

Players can explore this new biome and collect all the new blocks and mobs it offers. Here's a look at some seeds that can help them do just that.

Top 5 seeds to find Mangrove Swamps in Minecraft 1.19.2 Ranked

1) Massive Mangrove Swamp (Seed - 444)

Massive mangrove swamp not far from spawn in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to find the biggest mangrove swamp biome in the game, they can enter this seed and travel to the given coordinates.

Players will also find a shipwreck with great loot near the biome. They will be able to see the ship's mast protruding out of the ocean.

This is the best seed if players want loads of new blocks from a mangrove swamp biome.

Coordinates of the biome - (X: 698, Z: -201)

2) Small Mangrove Swamp new Savanna (Seed - 7886)

Small mangrove swamp area near Savanna biome and mountain in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a brilliant seed for players who want a good headstart and a mangrove swamp.

Players will spawn in a simple plains biome and will quickly find a village nearby. This will help them stock up on resources like wood, iron, beds, and more. Once they are ready, they can head towards the coordinates provided below to find a mangrove swamp.

The mangrove swamp is located near a savanna biome and a mountain, separated by a river. Though it isn't the biggest, it is fairly close to spawn.

Coordinates of the biome - (X: -198, Z: 564)

3) Mangrove Swamps near Jungle (Seed - 90040)

Players spawn at the edge of Jungle and Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a great seed since it spawns players near three points of interest.

Players will first spawn in a relatively rare jungle biome with loads of bamboo. They will then find a mangrove swamp biome right next to the jungle biome. As they explore nearby areas, they will also find a ruined portal with some chest loot to start their journey.

Finding these uncommon biomes and structures will give players a huge boost in the game.

Coordinates of the biome - (X: -12, Z: -85)

4) Scattered Mangrove Swamp (Seed - 099)

Massive Mangrove Swamp biome area in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even though this seed does not have any specialty, it spawns players in a massive mangrove swamp with a few different biomes in between.

The best part of the seed is that the mangrove swamp is not far from the spawn area. Players will be able to collect loads of new blocks generated in it without exhausting the entire biome.

Coordinates of the biome - (X: -685, Z: 335)

5) Spawn in Mangrove Swamp (Seed - 29346762msf)

Players will directly spawn inside Mangrove Swamp in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This seed is arguably the best seed for players who want to encounter a mangrove swamp. It spawns the player right in the middle of the biome.

Players will spawn on top of a mangrove tree and will be completely surrounded by the biome. Since the spawn chunk has the mangrove swamp biome in it, players will also be able to create automatic farms. The spawn chunk never unloads if a player is in a world.

