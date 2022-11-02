5 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for villages (2022)

Minecraft's villages are incredibly helpful structures worth searching for. They possess villagers to trade with and free items to loot.

It's perfectly fine to search for villages on one's own. However, it's also possible to input world seeds and create a world with easily accessible villages.

These seeds can make village-searching much easier, resulting in better loot and trade opportunities early on in an adventure.

There are many seeds that are great for spotting villages in Minecraft version 1.19.2. Listed below are some of the best ones that should help players on their hunt for the structures.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

-9036966008009856678 and 4 other 1.19.2 seeds to find villages in Minecraft Bedrock and Java

1) 7131056437094992712 (Java)

Five total villages are in immediate range of this seed's spawn point (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed should be incredibly helpful for Minecraft: Java Edition players, with a plethora of villages located a short walk from spawn. The closest village can be found at (X: 112, Z: 288), and there are four more close by. Additional villages can be found some distance away as well.

In addition to the villages, players can spot a ruined Nether portal at (X: -280, Z: 200) and a shipwreck off the spawn point's shore at (X: 168, Z: 40). The village at (X: 400, Z: 640) also has an adjacent shipwreck at (X: 456, Z: 648).

Five closest village coordinates:

(X: 112, Z: 288)

(X: -416, Z: 192)

(X: -288, Z: 752)

(X: 400, Z: 640)

(X: 656, Z: 368)

2) -8122833949808901986 (Java)

Two villages rest across each other peacefully along a river (Image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft seed doesn't have as many villages as some do at spawn, it does have two placed across a small river from each other.

The two villages can be seen immediately upon spawning into the world. This means players won't have to do any hunting or searching. Players can do as they wish with the two villages, including bridging them together to create a thriving community.

Other points of interest include a pillager outpost at (X: -288, Z: 48) and two ruined Nether portals at (X: 168, Z: 120) and (X: 216, Z: -264).

3) -9036966008009856678 (Bedrock)

This seed's nearest village has a remarkable terrain placement (Image via Mojang)

While some Minecraft seeds have a plethora of villages, others possess incredibly unique ones.

This Bedrock Edition seed falls in the latter category, and players should find a village at (X: -168, Z: -312). When approaching it, one will notice that this set of village buildings is placed in multiple tiers alongside a mountainside of sand.

It isn't very often that Minecraft generates terrain and structures in this way, and players should have a blast expanding the village or building around the mountain itself.

4) 3546842701776989958 (Bedrock)

This seed's village can get a bit hectic (Image via Mojang)

The closest village in this Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed contains a lot. When players approach the village at (X: 200, Z: 200), they'll notice that it has a shipwreck, pillager outpost, desert pyramid, and ruined Nether portal all within its confines. If players can clear out the pillager outpost quickly, the villagers may yet survive their terrible ordeal.

Once the coast is clear and things are safe, players can begin looting the many structures found in the village. There may even be a cage where an allay can be freed and brought into the fold.

5) -5694368681594500133 (Java)

It's safe to say this seed's village is well-protected from danger (Image via u/DylanDC14/Reddit)

Minecraft players will begin this seed right next to a pillager outpost, so they'll need to scurry away to safety as quickly as they can. However, an opportunity presents itself at (X: 0, Z: 0), where a tall spire rests.

Though it's difficult to see from the ground level, there is a village resting atop the towering terrain, keeping the villagers safe from any threats.

Minecraft players can surely use this village as a refuge, but they'll need to climb the massive spire to do so first. However, with enough building blocks on hand, this shouldn't prove to be too difficult.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

