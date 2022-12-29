5 best Minecraft 1.19 biomes for building survival bases

When a player sets out to build a base in Minecraft's Survival Mode, the location is generally just as important as the base itself. Depending on the resources and other amenities that can be found in a given biome, it can be incredibly helpful for the owner of a survival base.

As expected, some biomes are a better fit for survival bases than others. Simply put, certain biomes are more hostile, making it difficult to find resources in them in comparison to other options. This doesn't mean that players can't build their Minecraft base in these kinds of biomes, but it's just that it might be slightly difficult to get things started there in the game's Survival Mode.

If players are setting up shop in a particular biome, they may want to look at these specific options.

Biomes that are perfect for setting up a Minecraft survival base

1) Mountain Groves

While chilly, mountain groves have plenty to offer in Minecraft survival mode (Image via Mojang)

Some players may think that cold weather biomes may not be ideal for survival bases in Minecraft, but this isn't always the case. For example, mountain groves are excellent starting spots for survival if players don't mind clearing out a little space. There are tons of trees for wood, mountains to mine for ores, and rabbits to hunt for good. Furthermore, players will be able to find wolves in this biome and tame them for additional base protection as well.

2) Taigas

Taigas are warmer than mountain groves and offer early access to food (Image via Mojang)

Although they're generally not as mountainous as grove biomes, taigas are still excellent starting spots thanks to the resources they provide. Tall-reaching spruce trees offer plentiful amounts of wood, and players can find rabbits, wolves, and foxes spawning in these biomes.

In addition, it's possible to find large amounts of sweet berry bushes that can quickly be collected and used as easy food, allowing players to stock up on snacks before starting a farm or going out hunting.

Additionally, villages can spawn in taiga biomes, which provide solid opportunities to trade for supplies and find early shelter before building a survival base.

3) Mushroom Fields

Mushroom fields have lots of food and keep hostile mobs at bay (Image via Mojang)

While they aren't particularly common icompared to many Minecraft biomes, mushroom field/island biomes are great for getting started in survival mode. These biomes come with tons of red and brown mushrooms that players can eat, and also spawn mooshrooms that players can collect milk and mushroom stew from.

Furthermore, hostile mobs cannot spawn here, unlike most biomes, making them a safe haven for newcomers and veterans alike. These biomes are light on building materials, but if players bring some along to a mushroom island, they'll find it to be an excellent location for a survival base.

4) Savannas

Savannas are great for finding animals and plenty of other resources (Image via Mojang)

Warm but not inhospitable, savanna biomes are excellent for Minecraft survival thanks to their relatively flat terrain and an abundance of wild animals. Acacia trees dot the landscape as a wood source, and players should be able to find small pools of water when required. One of the biggest upsides of savannas is the large number of animals present in them, including horses, cows, llamas, and sheep.

While it may take slightly longer to get the survival base up and running, Minecraft players will be able to eat well and transport themselves quickly, thanks to the animals that can be found in savannas. When resources get scarce, players can simply visit a savanna village for some trading and obtain what they require.

5) Plains

Plains biomes are often a blank slate for Minecraft builders (Image via Mojang)

The classic plains biome has remained incredibly popular in Minecraft's Survival Mode for many reasons, including its ability to help a survival base thrive. The terrain is fairly flat for building structures, trees are scattered about for wood, and there are more than a few animals to tame and utilize. Players can even find bees in a plains biome, giving them early access to honey, honeycombs, and the ability to pollinate crops.

The wide variety of flowers found in plains can also help players create dyes for their decorations, and villages can be found in plains biomes to facilitate trading. While they may not be as eye-catching as other biomes when it comes to survival amenities, Minecraft players can definitely count on the plains biomes to get the job done.

