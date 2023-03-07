5 best Minecraft 1.19 mods for new mobs

Minecraft has made strides toward adding mobs to the game, but some players still think more can be accomplished. Since Mojang's development cycle can take quite some time, many players look to mods to expand on the number of mobs in-game.

There is no shortage of options when it comes to mods that add new custom mobs to Minecraft. However, picking the right mod for the job can be tricky. This is especially true for newer players who may not have a ton of knowledge on modding and may not want to heap a ton of mods together. Though many mob-addition mods are compatible with each other, conflicts sometimes occur.

However, if Minecraft players are looking for a great place to start with mob-centric mods, they can look at certain examples first and foremost.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Guard Villagers and other great Minecraft mods that add custom mobs to the game

1) Alex's Mobs

Alex's Mobs is one of the best mob-centric mods that players can download in Minecraft. It has been around for years and continues to introduce new critters and creatures even after The Wild Update.

Players can expect to find over 89 in-game mobs after installing this mod. Each mob has its own behaviors and temperament. For example, bears roam the forests, and hammerhead sharks patrol the seas. Players who enter the Nether can even find new creatures like the Bone Serpent and Soul Vulture.

If Minecraft fans need a mod to start adding mobs to their game right away, Alex's Mobs is one of the finest picks.

2) Ars Nouveau

Although Ars Nouveau isn't strictly a mod centered on mobs, it includes many varieties while also adding magnificent magic-based gameplay.

As players harness the arcane arts and craft new spells, they can create friendly creatures like Amethyst Golems to roam their base and help them in the automation of tasks. The mod also adds many mystical and hostile creatures, including werewolves and bosses like the Wilden.

Players who are aiming for a more vanilla-friendly experience may not want to look too deeply into this mod, but the magical mobs and spell-slinging certainly have their appeal.

3) Guard Villagers

Minecraft players are likely aware of how vulnerable villagers can be when hostile mobs attack. Sure, iron golems can protect them well enough, but they often need repairing, and players have to make many of them to keep a village truly secure.

The Guard Villagers mod allows villagers to take matters into their own hands by introducing well-equipped villagers into the game that keep the village safe from all intruders.

The mod also makes a series of tweaks to how villagers and hostile mobs interact, making standard villagers warier of their surroundings and capable of escaping dangerous situations.

4) Naturalist

Centered heavily on creating immersive wildlife ecosystems, Naturalist is a great way to add tons of animals to the wilds of Minecraft while allowing them to interact in a believable way.

Food chains are introduced, as well as sleep cycles and territorial disputes. From bears to snakes to lions, elephants, and rhinos, players can find a ton of woodland and savanna-based creatures that all feel distinct, thanks to their well-developed AI.

This mod is also continuously being developed, as the creators have stated their intention to add even more animals to biomes in the future.

5) Deeper and Darker

The deep dark is one of the most recent biomes in Minecraft's history, but it has left some players with a desire for more. Sure, players have hidden and tussled with the Warden mob, but it feels like the deep dark is sometimes not all it can be.

Deeper and Darker is a mod that addresses this issue with the introduction of new sub-biomes within the deep dark as well as a dimension known as the Otherside. Within these new locales, players can find new mobs, including creatures like Shriek Worms, Sculk Leeches, Sculk Snappers, and the Shattered.

This Minecraft mod succeeds not only at expanding the scope of the deep dark biome but also in making it substantially more dangerous now that the Warden isn't alone in defending it.

Poll : 0 votes