5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for diamonds in 2022

It isn't hard to see why Minecraft players love diamonds. The mineral provides some of the sturdiest and most efficient gear in the game and can be crafted into many other useful blocks like enchanting tables and jukeboxes.

Diamonds in Minecraft can be acquired through various means. Players can mine their ores underground or obtain them from loot chests.

If players are searching for these precious gems, it may not be a bad idea to use a world seed that makes them more accessible. Many seeds provide either instant access to diamonds via blacksmith shops or generate large ore veins to mine and harvest.

There are countless generation seeds in Minecraft, but many help players gain early diamonds without putting in much effort.

-142417893778538514 (Java) and 4 other exceptional Minecraft seeds that provide early diamonds or a large number of them

1) 7450399754159464024 (Bedrock)

An abandoned mineshaft that purportedly holds 40+ diamonds within it (Image via u/some-guy-100/Reddit)

This Bedrock Edition seed was originally uncovered by Minecraft YouTuber ibxtoycat. It should set players up nicely with a massive cluster of diamonds.

Players will spawn on a small inlet. They can head to approximately (X: 296, Z: 1,048) to find a sizable abandoned mineshaft that possesses dozens of diamonds. Results may vary depending on how the seed generates.

Regardless, once players have gotten well-established in their world, there's an additional upside available. At (X: 345, Y: -32, Z: 1274), they will find a fully-lit End portal that will allow them to immediately enter the final battle with the Ender Dragon. The likelihood of this happening in the game is small, making this seed an incredible feat of terrain generation.

2) -7460788801098795360 (Java)

Players should be able to acquire 21 diamonds from this seed's nearby ore vein (Image via u/Zuukiexe/Reddit)

This Java Edition seed will provide a good amount of diamonds to Minecraft players who don't mind doing a little mining.

After spawning, players will want to head down into the deep earth until they reach the coordinates (X: 22, Y: -59, Z: 104), where a sizable diamond vein lies in waiting.

Without an enchanted pickaxe, players can acquire no less than 21 diamonds from this vein. However, by bringing along a pickaxe enchanted with Fortune, they will be able to get even more diamonds. The amount should be more than enough to make several pieces of gear early in the game.

3) -6328643996051345820 (Java)

On its face, this Minecraft: Java Edition seed may not seem like anything special. However, by digging down to approximately (X: -200, Y: -58, Z: 1402), players should be able to find a sizable ore vein consisting of approximately 18 diamonds. Furthermore, the spawn area is littered with mineshafts, including one right underneath at (X: -40, Z: -88).

Once players have their hard-earned diamonds, they can head to a nearby village at (X: -544, Z: 544). This area can provide a safe space to craft and build with one's newfound bounty.

4) -142417893778538514 (Java)

A well-lit diamond ore vein thanks to a texture pack (Image via u/KyngKMC/Reddit)

Though this Minecraft seed doesn't offer the returns that other seeds do, no player can complain about finding a 14-diamond vein. The chunk of diamond ore can be found at around (X: -210, Y: 54, Z: 258). However, there are more than a few things this seed offers for the adventurous.

Minecraft players can find a village at (X: 112, Z: 160) and even an abandoned village at (X: -144, Z: 304). Even better, this abandoned village has a mineshaft running underneath it at (X: -120, Z: 248).

5) -3111369940559244400 (Java)

Instead of having a lone diamond vein, this Minecraft seed gives players the opportunity to find multiple ore clusters (if they don't mind some branch mining).

Players can begin by heading to (X: -1898, Y: -59, Z: 968), where the first small vein can be found. They can then continue mining north in order to find the rest of the diamonds.

Once players come topside, they will have more than a few nearby structures around spawn to check out. Two villages rest at (X: -192, Z: 128) and (X: 304, Z: 48), while a shipwreck is located at (X: 168, Z: 120). Particularly observant players will also find some buried treasure right next to the shipwreck at approximately (X: 169, Z: 137).

