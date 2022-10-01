5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for end portals in 2022

Minecraft is an incredibly open-ended game. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of content that players can get out of a single survival world.
However, a lot of Minecraft's best content, including things like elytra, is locked behind killing the ender dragon. This makes getting to the End one of the best things that players can do quickly.
Detailed below are five of the best Minecraft 1.19 seeds that will give players quick and easy access to at least one end portal. Some of these seeds will give players access to much more than one end portal.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The seeds listed below are for the Bedrock edition of the game.
Swamp Survival Island (8460023228698805995) and 4 other great Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick access to strongholds
1) Coastal Savannah Spawn
The seed is: -823653415676343449
- Stronghold Location: 212, -908
- Village: -344, -312
- Village: -360, 136
- Desert Temple: 728, 216
- Desert Temple: 1032, 312
- Pillager Outpost: -1176, -1048
- Igloo: -1496, -1240
- Ancient City: -1384, -984
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a savannah biome, with an ocean to the east. Across this ocean, players will find deserts and badlands.
To the west, players will find forests, birch forests, taigas, groves, snowy slopes, snowy plains, and ice spikes. To the north, they will come across plains, forests, and more of these cold biomes. Forests, dark oak forests, and jungles can be found to the south.
This seed is great due to the plethora of different structures close to spawn. There are villages, igloos, and desert temples where players can get initial loot, which they can then use to loot a nearby pillager outpost and an ancient city. Once prepared, players can visit the nearby stronghold to get to the End.
2) Swamp Survival Island
The seed is: 8460023228698805995
- Stronghold: 2884, 292
- Ancient City: 2712, -680
- Ancient City: 2728, -1048
- Ancient City: 3112, -1032
- Ancient City: 2776, -1400
- Ancient City: 1960, -1416
- Ancient City: 1608, -1752
- Ancient City: 2056, -2504
- Village: 1384, -1608
- Village: 1256, -2120
- Village: 1304, -2552
- Desert Temple: 888, -1992
- Jungle Temple: 1752, -1176
This Minecraft seed spawns players on a small survival island consisting of swamps alongside a couple of small plains and forest biomes.
To the west, players will find frozen biomes, such as taiga, snowy taiga, snowy plains, and ice spikes. To the north, they will encounter another large swamp and jungle island, alongside a mixture of desert and badlands. Dark oak forest, birch forests, and savannah can be found to the east.
This seed features plenty of villages near spawn that players can get initial food and loot from. It also has desert and jungle temples that players can get loot from.
There are also a huge number of ancient cities near spawn, alongside a stronghold that allows for very quick potential access to the End.
3) Double Strongholds
The seed is: -106744628181408517
- Stronghold: 1156, 1876
- Stronghold: 2356, 1700
- Village: 184, 248
- Village: 680, 184
- Village: -808, 760
- Jungle Temple: -1176, -1272
- Jungle Temple: -1528, 168
- Jungle Temple: -1672, 232
- Jungle Temple: -1736, 648
- Desert Temple: -2024, -200
- Ancient City: -1864, 552
- Ancient City: -2248, 840
- Ancient City: -2552, 792
- Witch Hut: -456, 104
- Witch Hut: -200, -360
- Witch Hut: -440, -792
- Woodland Mansion: -2040, 1832
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a mixture of mangrove and regular swamps. To the east, players will find plains and forests. To the west, they will come across a mixture of jungles, badlands, deserts, and savannah. A large flower forest can be found in the north, while a mixture of the game’s cold biomes can be found in the south.
This seed is great because it gives players ample things to do at the start of a new world. There are several jungle temples close to spawn, in addition to a desert temple, where players should get a plethora of loot. There are also villages, ancient cities, witch huts, and two different strongholds near spawn.
4) Triple Strongholds
The seed is: -462575252815803210
- Stronghold: 1284, 132
- Stronghold: 1956, 788
- Stronghold: -1308, -1644
- Ancient City: 552, 104
- Ancient City: 888, 120
- Ancient City: 552, 584
- Witch Hut: -456, 712
- Witch Hut: -680, 712
- Basement Igloo: -1528, 824
- Village: -936, 696
- Village: 200, 728
- Village: 1288, 136
- Village: 1352, 744
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a forest biome. There are old growth birch forests, taiga, and dark oak forests to the north of spawn. To the south, players will find plains, which give way to taiga and old growth taigas. Swamp and savannah can be found in the west, while mountain biomes, savannah, and desert badlands can be found in the east.
Players using this seed will have no shortage of early game loot. There are several villages nearby that can very quickly be looted for food and tools. There is also an igloo with a basement, where players are guaranteed to find a golden apple and weakness potions.
There are also three strongholds very close to spawn, meaning players have their choice when it comes to how to enter the End.
5) Five Spawn Strongholds
The seed is: -3420760542575601767
- Stronghold: -396, -460
- Stronghold: 660, -220
- Stronghold: 1748, -1020
- Stronghold: 1140, 1172
- Stronghold: 2340, 196
- Village: 248, 88
- Village: 200, -264
- Village: 664, -216
- Village: 728, 88
- Village: 216, 632
- Village: -392, -456
- Pillager Outpost: -1080, -808
- Pillager Outpost: -1816, -1000
- Witch Hut: -1464, -408
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a plains biome. To the north, players will find more plains, along with some forest and taiga. To the west, they will come across forests, more plains and taiga, and a small swamp biome.
Players will find more of these same biomes to the east, alongside a small inland sea. To the south, they will encounter a mixture of dark oak forests, mountains, and stony shores.
This seed is amazing for those looking to get to the End quickly due to the sheer number of options that players have for strongholds. There are a whopping five strongholds and half a dozen villages, all incredibly close to spawn. There are also a few different pillager outposts and a witch hut that players can explore.
