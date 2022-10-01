5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for end portals in 2022

Minecraft is an incredibly open-ended game. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of content that players can get out of a single survival world.

However, a lot of Minecraft's best content, including things like elytra, is locked behind killing the ender dragon. This makes getting to the End one of the best things that players can do quickly.

Detailed below are five of the best Minecraft 1.19 seeds that will give players quick and easy access to at least one end portal. Some of these seeds will give players access to much more than one end portal.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The seeds listed below are for the Bedrock edition of the game.

Swamp Survival Island (8460023228698805995) and 4 other great Minecraft 1.19 seeds for quick access to strongholds

1) Coastal Savannah Spawn

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -823653415676343449

Stronghold Location: 212, -908

Village: -344, -312

Village: -360, 136

Desert Temple: 728, 216

Desert Temple: 1032, 312

Pillager Outpost: -1176, -1048

Igloo: -1496, -1240

Ancient City: -1384, -984

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a savannah biome, with an ocean to the east. Across this ocean, players will find deserts and badlands.

To the west, players will find forests, birch forests, taigas, groves, snowy slopes, snowy plains, and ice spikes. To the north, they will come across plains, forests, and more of these cold biomes. Forests, dark oak forests, and jungles can be found to the south.

This seed is great due to the plethora of different structures close to spawn. There are villages, igloos, and desert temples where players can get initial loot, which they can then use to loot a nearby pillager outpost and an ancient city. Once prepared, players can visit the nearby stronghold to get to the End.

2) Swamp Survival Island

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: 8460023228698805995

Stronghold: 2884, 292

Ancient City: 2712, -680

Ancient City: 2728, -1048

Ancient City: 3112, -1032

Ancient City: 2776, -1400

Ancient City: 1960, -1416

Ancient City: 1608, -1752

Ancient City: 2056, -2504

Village: 1384, -1608

Village: 1256, -2120

Village: 1304, -2552

Desert Temple: 888, -1992

Jungle Temple: 1752, -1176

This Minecraft seed spawns players on a small survival island consisting of swamps alongside a couple of small plains and forest biomes.

To the west, players will find frozen biomes, such as taiga, snowy taiga, snowy plains, and ice spikes. To the north, they will encounter another large swamp and jungle island, alongside a mixture of desert and badlands. Dark oak forest, birch forests, and savannah can be found to the east.

This seed features plenty of villages near spawn that players can get initial food and loot from. It also has desert and jungle temples that players can get loot from.

There are also a huge number of ancient cities near spawn, alongside a stronghold that allows for very quick potential access to the End.

3) Double Strongholds

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -106744628181408517

Stronghold: 1156, 1876

Stronghold: 2356, 1700

Village: 184, 248

Village: 680, 184

Village: -808, 760

Jungle Temple: -1176, -1272

Jungle Temple: -1528, 168

Jungle Temple: -1672, 232

Jungle Temple: -1736, 648

Desert Temple: -2024, -200

Ancient City: -1864, 552

Ancient City: -2248, 840

Ancient City: -2552, 792

Witch Hut: -456, 104

Witch Hut: -200, -360

Witch Hut: -440, -792

Woodland Mansion: -2040, 1832

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a mixture of mangrove and regular swamps. To the east, players will find plains and forests. To the west, they will come across a mixture of jungles, badlands, deserts, and savannah. A large flower forest can be found in the north, while a mixture of the game’s cold biomes can be found in the south.

This seed is great because it gives players ample things to do at the start of a new world. There are several jungle temples close to spawn, in addition to a desert temple, where players should get a plethora of loot. There are also villages, ancient cities, witch huts, and two different strongholds near spawn.

4) Triple Strongholds

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -462575252815803210

Stronghold: 1284, 132

Stronghold: 1956, 788

Stronghold: -1308, -1644

Ancient City: 552, 104

Ancient City: 888, 120

Ancient City: 552, 584

Witch Hut: -456, 712

Witch Hut: -680, 712

Basement Igloo: -1528, 824

Village: -936, 696

Village: 200, 728

Village: 1288, 136

Village: 1352, 744

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a forest biome. There are old growth birch forests, taiga, and dark oak forests to the north of spawn. To the south, players will find plains, which give way to taiga and old growth taigas. Swamp and savannah can be found in the west, while mountain biomes, savannah, and desert badlands can be found in the east.

Players using this seed will have no shortage of early game loot. There are several villages nearby that can very quickly be looted for food and tools. There is also an igloo with a basement, where players are guaranteed to find a golden apple and weakness potions.

There are also three strongholds very close to spawn, meaning players have their choice when it comes to how to enter the End.

5) Five Spawn Strongholds

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -3420760542575601767

Stronghold: -396, -460

Stronghold: 660, -220

Stronghold: 1748, -1020

Stronghold: 1140, 1172

Stronghold: 2340, 196

Village: 248, 88

Village: 200, -264

Village: 664, -216

Village: 728, 88

Village: 216, 632

Village: -392, -456

Pillager Outpost: -1080, -808

Pillager Outpost: -1816, -1000

Witch Hut: -1464, -408

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a plains biome. To the north, players will find more plains, along with some forest and taiga. To the west, they will come across forests, more plains and taiga, and a small swamp biome.

Players will find more of these same biomes to the east, alongside a small inland sea. To the south, they will encounter a mixture of dark oak forests, mountains, and stony shores.

This seed is amazing for those looking to get to the End quickly due to the sheer number of options that players have for strongholds. There are a whopping five strongholds and half a dozen villages, all incredibly close to spawn. There are also a few different pillager outposts and a witch hut that players can explore.

