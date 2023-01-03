5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds in January 2023

While exploring random Minecraft worlds is certainly enjoyable, using a specific world seed can make things more interesting. Thanks to the community, several seeds are constantly shared that provide interesting terrain or instant access to generated structures.

With so many new seeds coming out like clockwork, it can be tricky to keep track of some of the most interesting ones. Minecraft version 1.19 has been out for quite a few months now, and players have found plenty of great seeds since then. Even now, in January 2023, there are a ton of great new seeds to explore in both Java and Bedrock Edition.

While it'd be impossible to list every awesome seed found this month so far, it doesn't hurt to look at some notable examples.

Great Seeds Worth Trying in Minecraft 1.19+ in January 2023

1) -2229004804463384604 (Java)

The mineshaft found near this seed's spawn has loot, but is quite treacherous (Image via u/Inkredibilis/Reddit)

Directly south of the spawn point in this Java Edition seed is a village that gets survival players started in a safe environment. However, this village has a pretty creepy secret below the surface.

Directly below the village, Minecraft players can find an extensive abandoned mineshaft that eventually opens up over a deep pit of lava. It's certainly worth exploring to find the loot within, but players will have to watch their step as they traverse it, as one wrong move might end with a lava-based demise.

2) 8855465662574228276 (Java & Bedrock)

The villagers found in one area in this seed are quite ingenious (Image via u/Electric-Visual-31/Reddit)

While this Minecraft seed might seem unremarkable at first, it has a very intriguing collection of structures if players are willing to travel for a while. At approximately (X: 4024, Y: 100, Z: -933), players can find a ravine circling a village, a pillager outpost on the horizon, and three ancient cities buried beneath the nearby mountain range, with the closest city being located at roughly (X: 4008, Y: -51, Z: -744).

Given the natural defenses around the village, this Minecraft seed would likely be a great one for building large castles or starting a multiplayer server.

3) 740933252 (Java)

A mushroom island this large should make for a perfectly safe starting point (Image via u/DomthewizD/Reddit)

This Java Edition seed may fit the bill if players are looking for a safe place to start a Survival Mode game or just a large set of terrain to build on.

Players begin on a small island directly next to a massive mushroom island located at world origin (0,0). Since mushroom field biomes don't spawn hostile mobs and are chock full of food sources, new players or those who wish to start slowly can take a quick swim or boat ride to this massive island and have a safe survival experience.

Distant shores surround the mushroom island, so once Minecraft players have gotten their feet under them, they can start exploring in earnest.

4) 18260118 (Java)

Swamp villages may not technically generate in Minecraft, but sometimes there are exceptions (Image via u/VitabytesDev/Reddit)

Mojang has yet to implement swamp or mangrove swamp villages in Minecraft, but sometimes seed generation algorithms perform the task for them. That's the case with this seed, as players spawn directly next to a plains village located inside of a sizable swamp biome.

The village even has a ruined portal nearby at (X: 8, Z: 56). While it's true that this village isn't exactly the swamp village that Mojang probably has in mind, it's as close as players can get for the time being.

Plus, the existence of this swamp village means Minecraft players can technically breed swamp villagers from within to make the village a little more accurate to its surroundings.

5) -202391428647982739 (Bedrock)

Minecraft Bedrock players won't lack for villages in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If players are hunting for a nice suitable area to set down roots quickly and easily, this Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed is an excellent pick. There are multiple villages within a short distance from the spawn for trading or early shelter if needed.

Players can begin right next to a ruined portal for some loot and Nether access if they'd like it later on, but then they can head out to a village to set up or use the surrounding plains biome for their building purposes.

The closest villages are located at (X: 104, Z: 248) and (X: -232, Z: 200), but more can be found at (X: -360, Z: -296), (X: 88, Z: -440), (X: -696, Z: -328), and (X: 552, Z: -334).

