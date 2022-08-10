5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for loot

Loot chests in Minecraft are often found in generated structures. They can carry various items depending on where they're found. To that end, players frequently explore different structures in the game in the hopes of finding some extra loot.

While loot is randomized each time a Minecraft world is created, it hasn't stopped players from sharing seeds that provide ample opportunities to find loot chests. These chests can be found in villages and dungeons. They can even be found as buried treasure.

Regardless, certain seeds allow players to find loot chests in a much easier manner than a random world. Below, players can find some of these great seeds for version 1.19.

-156227665 and 4 other top Minecraft 1.19 seeds for looting structures quickly

1) 6630997395534342573

Structures are free to loot from the beginning in this seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed is an excellent choice for players who want a variety of Minecraft structures to loot from spawn.

Players begin in a desert biome between two villages at (X: -160, Z: -144) and (X: 64, Z: 0), so they can start looting the villagers' accompanying chests. Once that's taken care of, players can also explore various nearby structures, including two desert pyramids at (X: 136, Z: 296) and (X: -472, Z: -216).

If players want to explore outside of the desert, they can find a jungle temple at (X: -888, Z: 232) and an accompanying ruined Nether portal at (X: -1,000 Z: 216).

2) -2679078815986345699

Four blacksmith shops await players in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Blacksmith shops in Minecraft are great locations for loot. They occasionally contain rare items like enchanted weapons and armor, obsidian blocks, food, horse armor, and even diamonds.

Players on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition should get a huge kick out of this particular seed, as they will spawn within close proximity of an island village with four blacksmith shops. Once players have a boat, they can head to (X: 200, Z: 232) to find the village.

The seed even has buried treasure on the southern tip of the island at (X: 328, Z: 264). From the buried treasure's location, players can head to the nearby mainland and take on a pillager outpost at (X: 536, Z: 360) for even more loot.

3) -156227665

This seed's lush cave has some truly impressive secrets (Image via Mojang)

While lush cave biomes in Minecraft don't have their own designated loot chests, the cave found in this seed has some extra accommodations.

When Minecraft players head to the cave entrance at (X: -579, Y: 103, Z: -671), they will find a massive lush cave system complete with an abandoned mineshaft and an ancient city hidden at the lower levels.

Mineshafts are excellent places to pick up extra loot, while ancient cities have loot players can't find anywhere else. Just be careful and be sure to equip some gear before heading into the ancient city, as an encounter with the Warden is always dangerous.

4) 3546842701776989958

Plenty of structures await players right at spawn (Image via Mojang)

This seed is ideal for Minecraft players who enjoy variety. From spawn, players only need to travel to (X: 175, Y: 63, Z: 147) to find a cluster of structures, including a village, desert pyramid, shipwreck, and pillager outpost. However, players will want to move quickly as the pillager outpost is dangerously close to the village.

The inhabitants will naturally begin to battle each other, and villagers are relatively unprotected compared to the pillagers. Once their iron golems have been defeated, the villagers will be helpless to defend themselves.

5) -80842927145699

This seed has a huge array of lootable structures (Image via Chunkbase)

In addition to spawning next to a village, Minecraft players who are willing to travel will be rewarded with a huge number of structures to loot in this seed. At approximately (X: 1,207, Z: -2,517), players will find a snowy biome replete with igloos and several villages.

To the east of this village cluster is a large, partially frozen ocean biome with several ocean monuments and three mushroom island biomes.

To the south of the mushroom islands, players will find even more villages beginning at (X: 4,544, Z: -1,776), continuing throughout the nearby desert and badlands biomes. There's even a desert pyramid at (X: 4,936, Z: -1,784).

