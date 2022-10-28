5 best Minecraft adventure maps to play in 2022

Minecraft maps are another means for players to showcase their creativity, devising fun and engaging ways to experience the game. Adventure maps often rely upon narrative and atmosphere, since players typically cannot break blocks or build with them.

With such a huge array of Minecraft adventure maps available, it can be tricky to pick one you enjoy. While every fan is different, there's no lack of maps to try out and see what suits you best. Fortunately, some of the most popular adventure maps in the community are also the most entertaining.

While map choice ultimately comes down to players' preferences, there are more than a few adventure maps worth trying if you're out of ideas or don't know where to start.

Five excellent Minecraft maps for Adventure Mode

1) Worlds Collide

A mighty castle showcased in Worlds Collide (Image via Tanner_L/Minecraft Maps)

A pure vanilla adventure map for Minecraft players who want to keep things simple. Worlds Collide is an open-world map for lovers of adventure and exploration. Players find themselves on a large island, reaching out 750 blocks in every direction. However, the island is packed to the brim with dungeons to explore and foes to battle.

Hanging gardens, massive fortresses, open fields, and expanses all await players as well. According to the creators, the map may only take five to ten hours if you're running through the primary story. However, exploration fanatics can spend several more hours in their bid for battle and treasure.

2) Witchcraft and Wizardry

The iconic school of Hogwarts as seen in Witchcraft and Wizardry (Image via The Floo Network/Minecraft Maps)

For fans of the Harry Potter series, this adventure map is a must-play. Witchcraft and Wizardry allows players to begin their own story in the venerated Wizarding World, from exploring the twisting Diagon Alley to learning spells and potions at Hogwarts, to taking flight on your very own broomstick. The custom content provided on this map is astounding and simple to learn.

However, this magical world isn't without its dangers. Expect to battle foes in Defense Against the Dark Arts class, turn back trolls roaming the halls of Hogwarts, and face the terrors of the Forbidden Forest.

There's too much to list when it comes to this map, though for an optimal experience, you'll need to download its accompanying resource pack.

3) Diamond Sword RPG Remaster

An eerie dungeon waiting to be explored in Diamond Sword (Image via Mick_5/Minecraft Maps)

Inspired by classic RPG titles like The Legend of Zelda, Diamond Sword RPG was a classic in the community and has now been fully remastered. Players can explore overhauled locales, including dark forests, frozen palaces, and many dungeons, on their quest to defeat an evil wizard.

To do so, players will have to obtain the legendary Diamond Sword, the only weapon sure to do the job once and for all.

In Zelda-esque fashion, Minecraft players will also solve puzzles and take on fearsome bosses on their journey. In the end, one shouldn't be surprised to sink as much as 25 hours into this sweeping RPG adventure.

4) Heart of Darkness

A gorgeous landscape in Heart of Darkness (Image via Voleshads/Minecraft Maps)

Though Heart of Darkness might sound like a horror map at first, it comes in the form of an open-world adventure map. Players begin as new arrivals on a massive island that is encountering an otherworldly threat.

Rifts are opening across the island, spilling out all sorts of evil beings. With the assistance of the island's inhabitants, players will have to seek out the root of evil and banish it from the world.

This particular map has a ton of custom content to enjoy, including custom mobs, NPC interactions, and structures. Minecraft players can undertake missions and side quests in the island's main village, or head directly through the main questline and take the fight to the wicked denizens of the rifts.

5) Revengeance

Revengeance's visuals are crisp and pleasing thanks to its accompanying resource pack (Image via Chris6D/Minecraft Maps)

For a more gritty and intense medieval adventure map, Revengeance offers an intriguing blend of realism while still possessing plenty of supernatural and fantasy elements.

The city of Foye, where the player resides, is beset by threats on all sides. From the horde of undead approaching, to bandits scouring the countryside for victims, the world is teeming with peril.

Choice is a heavy component of this adventure map, as Minecraft players can choose to save Foye and their family or fall in with the evils looming over the city. There are some rules to consider for an optimal gameplay experience, but once the map is played, it's as thrilling and intriguing as adventure maps come.

